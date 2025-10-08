David Pastrnak remains a big draw entering another uncertain season for the Bruins

David Pastrnak sells.

That's not terribly surprising. He's one of the NHL's more likable personalities, on top of being one of its very best and most exciting players to watch. The Boston Bruins still have one of the league's most dedicated fanbases. So it should come as a shock to no one that Pastrnak is still one of the league's top jersey sellers.

Fanatics released its list of the top NHL jersey sellers of the off-season, ahead of the start of the 2025-26 campaign, which officially launched Tuesday night. Pastrnak ranked fifth in the league for offseason sweater sales. He trailed some of the league's more intriguing young talents who are playing for burgeoning clubs, which is actually a testament to the winger's staying power as an elite player and massive draw for fans.

Here's the full top 5 offseason NHL jersey sales for Fanatics:

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild Alex Ovechkin, Capitals Dylan Larkin, Red Wings Clayton Keller, Mammoth David Pastrnak, Bruins

The biggest surprise on the list is perhaps Keller. But after posting a career-best 90 points and after his team rebranded to the Mammoth, Keller counts as a franchise player in Utah. Larkin's spot on the list, meanwhile, shows how big of a deal the Red Wings still are in Detroit, despite a lack of recent success.

Ovechkin goes without saying, as he is coming off the season in which he passed Wayne Gretzky to become the league's new all-time goalscoring leader. The Capitals superstar happens to kick off his own season against Pastrnak and the Bruins Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

Pastrnak is coming off his third straight 100-point season for the Bruins, and enters the 2025-26 season with likely the same linemates he finished with last spring. The B's are embracing a defensive-minded approach under new head coach Marco Sturm, as they look to make up for an obvious lack of scoring talent after Pastrnak with tight defense and goaltending.