David Pastrnak remains a big draw entering another uncertain season for the Bruins

Pastrnak is still one of the top-selling players in the NHL, even as the Bruins come off a disappointing campaign.

Matt Dolloff
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) passes the puck during the a preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers. (Eric Canha-Imagn Images)
David Pastrnak sells.

That's not terribly surprising. He's one of the NHL's more likable personalities, on top of being one of its very best and most exciting players to watch. The Boston Bruins still have one of the league's most dedicated fanbases. So it should come as a shock to no one that Pastrnak is still one of the league's top jersey sellers.

Fanatics released its list of the top NHL jersey sellers of the off-season, ahead of the start of the 2025-26 campaign, which officially launched Tuesday night. Pastrnak ranked fifth in the league for offseason sweater sales. He trailed some of the league's more intriguing young talents who are playing for burgeoning clubs, which is actually a testament to the winger's staying power as an elite player and massive draw for fans.

Here's the full top 5 offseason NHL jersey sales for Fanatics:

  1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild
  2. Alex Ovechkin, Capitals
  3. Dylan Larkin, Red Wings
  4. Clayton Keller, Mammoth
  5. David Pastrnak, Bruins

The biggest surprise on the list is perhaps Keller. But after posting a career-best 90 points and after his team rebranded to the Mammoth, Keller counts as a franchise player in Utah. Larkin's spot on the list, meanwhile, shows how big of a deal the Red Wings still are in Detroit, despite a lack of recent success.

Ovechkin goes without saying, as he is coming off the season in which he passed Wayne Gretzky to become the league's new all-time goalscoring leader. The Capitals superstar happens to kick off his own season against Pastrnak and the Bruins Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

Pastrnak is coming off his third straight 100-point season for the Bruins, and enters the 2025-26 season with likely the same linemates he finished with last spring. The B's are embracing a defensive-minded approach under new head coach Marco Sturm, as they look to make up for an obvious lack of scoring talent after Pastrnak with tight defense and goaltending.

Despite the relatively low expectations for the Bruins as a team, they remain high for Pastrnak, whether it's from the Bruins themselves, the city of Boston, or fans across the league.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
