Sports Hub Underground: Dropping the puck (and the gloves) on another Bruins season
The Bruins are about to kick off their season, and the Sports Hub Underground is back to cover the latest roster news and topics ahead of the first puck drop.
Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson return with a new episode centered around the start of the 2025-26 Boston Bruins season. The guys discuss their final roster cuts at the end of camp, expectations for the players and lines, and more.
4:35 -- The guys discuss the Bruins' opening night roster, which didn't contain many surprises at the end of the day. What can they expect to get out of this group this season?
20:45 -- Breaking down the Bruins' forward lines to begin the year. Matt & Ty talk about what roles they expect certain lines and players to play, among other considerations for the forwards.
36:36 -- The guys set the table for the Bruins' defensive pairs and what they hope to see from them, assuming they keep the same duos together for a while.
40:57 -- Players have praised Marco Sturm's coaching style and feel good about how camp went. Can Sturm's program make a big difference from his predecessors?
50:08 -- Matt & Ty set their expectations for the Bruins this season and give their Stanley Cup Final predictions. They both have the Tampa Bay Lightning making the final round...
