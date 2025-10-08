Belichick and Lombardi’s UNC rebuild plan is a disaster

The UNC rebuild plan touted by Coach Bill Belichick and GM Mike Lombardi is equal parts comedy and tragedy.

Fans of the Toucher & Hardy program, heard mornings on the Sports Hub, are well-versed in the Belichick-verse. Since leaving New England, Bill Belichick has made misstep after misstep. And Fred Toucher has made it his mission to spotlight each and every failure.

The clip above comes from a recent segment where Fred turned his attention to Bill's consiglieri, UNC GM Mike Lombardi. The show has made sport of Mike plenty in the past. But this Lombardi-authored letter to UNC boosters and donors is borderline parody.

UNC Rebuild Plan: Lombardi's Lapse

We first came across the letter and surrounding story via Football Scoop. Mike's missive leans heavily into business buzzwords, confusing comparisons, and even goes so far as to indirectly insult current UNC players. Not the savviest of moves from the General Manager.