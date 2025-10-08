Belichick and Lombardi’s UNC rebuild plan is a disaster

The UNC rebuild plan touted by Coach Bill Belichick and GM Mike Lombardi is equal parts comedy and tragedy.
Fans of the Toucher & Hardy program, heard mornings on the Sports Hub, are well-versed in the Belichick-verse. Since leaving New England, Bill Belichick has made misstep after misstep. And Fred Toucher has made it his mission to spotlight each and every failure.
The clip above comes from a recent segment where Fred turned his attention to Bill's consiglieri, UNC GM Mike Lombardi. The show has made sport of Mike plenty in the past. But this Lombardi-authored letter to UNC boosters and donors is borderline parody.
UNC Rebuild Plan: Lombardi's Lapse
We first came across the letter and surrounding story via Football Scoop. Mike's missive leans heavily into business buzzwords, confusing comparisons, and even goes so far as to indirectly insult current UNC players. Not the savviest of moves from the General Manager.
Instead of inspiring faith, Lombardi has seemingly given fodder to rival programs recruiting the same class of players UNC will be eyeing to improve their program. This won't end well, and it's far from ending. Stay tuned and we'll update you the next time Mike sits down at his typewriter.