What’s The Most Iconic Game in Patriots History?

The history of the National Football League could not be written without the contributions of the New England Patriots. The acclaimed franchise has appeared in 15 American Football Conference Championship games and 11 Super Bowls, capturing six Lombardi Trophies, all of which came in the last quarter-century. Naturally, a team of that stature has been a fixture in creating some of the most memorable, competitive, and consequential football games of all time.

Several contests immediately come to mind. The 2001 AFC Divisional Round matchup with the then-Oakland Raiders produced one of the most controversial plays of all time before a thrilling Patriots victory on the leg of Adam Vinatieri. Later in the dynasty, the 2018 AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs was yet another classic Patriots victory, with quarterback Tom Brady pulling out yet another nail-biting victory. More recently, a pair of thrilling wins in Super Bowl XLIX and LI cap the Patriots' unparalleled resume of big games.

However, none of the games listed above takes the cake as the most iconic game in New England's history. That honor belongs to their first-ever championship in Super Bowl XXXVI, the night that started it all.

The Buildup

New England's run to the Super Bowl was almost inconceivable. Starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe suffered a season-ending injury in late September, giving way to a previously totally unknown Brady. The NFL sophomore proceeded to put together a Pro-Bowl season, leading the Patriots to an AFC East win and the aforementioned win over the Raiders.

Opposing the Pats was one of the best offenses in NFL history. The St. Louis Rams, nicknamed "The Greatest Show on Turf," featured quarterback Kurt Warner, wide receivers Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, and running back Marshall Faulk, powered by head coach Mike Martz' high-octane system. They coasted to 14 wins, eventually entering the Super Bowl with an air of invincibility surrounding the offense.

That is, until they met the Patriots and Bill Belichick's dangerous defense on the other side.

The First Half

The game got off to a surprisingly slow start, with each offense punting in its first possession. The Rams managed to convert a field goal later in the quarter, but both defenses held strong as the clock moved on to the second quarter.

Defenses continued to control the contest in the second quarter, but in an increasingly exciting fashion. New England cornerback Ty Law intercepted Warner and ran it back 47 yards for the game's first touchdown, putting the Patriots on the board and in the lead. Brady followed up the pick-six by authoring the game's first touchdown drive, stamped by a touchdown pass to receiver David Patten.

The Second Half

In a shock to nearly everyone, both offenses struggled to get anything on the board, even in the third quarter. The teams combined to punt four times in the third, while Warner tossed another interception. The lone offensive bright spot was a field goal from Vinatieri to increase New England's lead to 17-3.

Truly elite offensive teams have a way of breaking through, even against the toughest opponent. Keeping one of the best passing attacks of all time out of the end zone for three quarters was incredibly impressive, but it was no surprise when the Patriots finally broke. That moment came with 9:31 left in the game, when Warner finally put together an extended drive that he capped with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

After the two-minute warning had passed, St. Louis struck again. Warner found Ricky Proehl, the third receiver on the team, for a 25-yard strike, momentarily completing the comeback and tying up the Super Bowl at 17-17. There was only 1:30 left on the game clock, but there was a young, hungry quarterback on the other sideline who was about to take the first step toward creating his legacy.

There were not many fans who thought Brady was about to author a game-winning drive. After all, he was just a solid second-year signal-caller in his first year as a starter. The league had seen a hundred others like him. While he'd shown a knack for winning games, there was little reason to believe he had what it took to lead a clutch drive at the very end of the biggest game of the year.

Brady quickly proved he had what it took. He completed five passes to three different receivers to move the ball 53 yards, more than enough to reach Vinatieri's field goal range. The kicker was true once more, delivering another playoff win, this one bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Foxborough for the very first time and kick-starting one of sports' greatest dynasties.

