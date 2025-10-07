Patriots Week 5 snap counts: Stefon Diggs shines in Buffalo

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) makes a catch against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Here are three takeaways from the Patriots’ snap counts from their 23-20 win at the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

— In his return game to Buffalo, wide receiver Stefon Diggs posted his most productive game for the Patriots. It was especially impressive considering Diggs tore his ACL less than a year ago. The star receiver appeared in 35 snaps (50%) — third most for a wide receiver — while catching 10 of his 12 targets, effectively catching a pass every three snaps he was on the field for. Even with his limited playing time, Diggs posted a season-best 146 yards. Receivers Kayshon Boutte — playing a team-high 37 snaps — and Mack Hollins (35) led the Patriots receiving corps in workload. Boutte caught three passes for 43 yards, while Hollins was not targeted. Rookie Kyle Williams received 10 snaps, but he was not targeted.

— Rhamondre Stevenson made his fifth consecutive start at running back Sunday before he made another costly mistake. After catching a seven-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye, Stevenson fumbled the ball on his way to the ground — appearing to experience normal contact from nearby tacklers — for his third turnover of the season. It was similar to previous Stevenson fumbles, as his fumble was caused by him extending his arm before heading to the ground. He sat for three snaps for Antonio Gibson, who played only nine snaps before he suffered a season-ending knee injury on a kickoff return. Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson received the workload from there on out, appearing in 31 and 30 snaps, respectively.

The Patriots’ rushing attack did not garner much production, accumulating 71 yards on 22 carries. Maye was responsible for 12 yards on three attempts. Henderson led the group with 24 yards on six carries while Stevenson finished with two rushing touchdowns.