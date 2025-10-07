Jayson Tatum accepts administrative role with Duke men’s basketball

Jayson Tatum is returning to his alma mater to serve as chief basketball officer for the Duke men's basketball program, the university announced Tuesday morning. His obligations of this “first of its kind responsibility” will be to give insight about how to help college students become professional athletes by serving as a mentor and sharing experiences from his career, according to Duke’s official press release.

With the new rules of NIL blurring the line between traditional collegiate sports and professional leagues, many former players have chosen to return to their alma maters to help bring structure to the modern landscape. Stephen Curry became Davidson College’s assistant general manager for basketball programs in March, a role that made him the first active player in major U.S. sports to work as an administrator with an NCAA team. Even those with knowledge of the NBA’s landscape — but never played — have received such opportunities, as Adrian Wojnarowski departed his post as ESPN’s lead NBA insider to become St. Bonaventure men’s basketball general manager in September 2024.

Tatum now joins the list.

"We are honored to welcome Jayson Tatum as our chief basketball officer," head coach Jon Scheyer said in a statement. "This program has always been about pushing the game forward. Jayson has been incredibly loyal to Duke since the day he committed, and this evolution represents the next step in how we connect The Brotherhood to the future of our players. Jayson is the ultimate professional. His ability to inspire, motivate, and guide our student-athletes is unmatched, and I could not be more excited to see the impact he will have on our team and our culture."

Tatum’s position is referenced as a "special advisor" to Scheyer, who became Duke’s head coach after Mike Krzyzewski retired in 2022 and was an assistant during Tatum’s lone collegiate season in 2016-17. Tatum returned to campus on Oct. 3 for Duke's Countdown to Craziness — a preseason team scrimmage — at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where he received a loud ovation from fans in attendance.