Patriots add new running back to the room

The New England Patriots have made the expected move of adding to their running back room after a torn ACL ended Antonio Gibson's season.

As the team officially announced Tuesday, they are signing running back Jashaun Corbin to the practice squad. Corbin, 25, has spent time with three NFL teams going back to signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2022. The running back signed with the Panthers practice squad after the Giants released him before the 2023 season, then later returned to the Giants as a mid-season signing away from Carolina.

Corbin was active for three games for New York during 2023, rushing once for a yard and catching 3 of 3 targets for 12 yards. He later went on injured reserve during the Giants' 2024 training camp, before joining the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL for some time. He returned to the NFL in summer 2025 with the Atlanta Falcons, but didn't survive final roster cuts. Patriots vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden ostensibly has familiarity with Corbin, due to his time with the Giants as an executive advisor to the general manager in 2023 and 2024.

In a corresponding move, the Patriots released offensive lineman Royce Newman from the practice squad.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots additionally had free-agent running backs Deon Jackson and Damien Martinez in for tryouts. Martinez was previously a seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft.