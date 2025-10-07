Ex-Pats Report: How did notable former Patriots perform in Week 5?

Across the NFL, the Patriots had multiple former players compete for their new teams. Below is a breakdown of how some ex-Patriots players performed in Week 5.

QB Mac Jones

Sporting a suit coat that was split red and black on each side of his body, Mac Jones was ready to make a statement on prime-time television. He carved up the Rams in front of the country during Thursday Night Football, leading the 49ers to a 26-23 overtime road win.

The former Patriots quarterback slung 342 yards while completing 33 of his 49 passes, two of which were touchdowns. He avoided throwing a single interception in his third start of the season in place of Brock Purdy, who continues to suffer a lingering turf toe injury.

Jones has perhaps saved the 49ers’ season during Purdy’s absence, helping his team achieve a 4-1 record and the top spot in the NFC West. San Francisco’s only loss this season was a five-point defeat to the Jaguars at home, where Purdy threw for over 300 yards but had two picks while dealing with his turf toe. It’s unclear when Purdy will return, creating more opportunities for Jones to make statements in his absence.

WR Kendrick Bourne

Aiding Jones in the 49ers win over the Rams was wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who turned in his best performance during his second stint in San Francisco. The former Patriots wideout caught 10 of his 11 targets for 142 yards, his most receiving yards since Week 16 of 2022 — when Jones threw for 240 yards — in a 22-18 loss against the Bengals.

WR Tyquan Thornton

Tyquan Thornton has carved out a gadget-type role for the Chiefs, becoming their go-to vertical threat for large gains through the air. He had three receptions for 90 yards against the Jaguars, including 24-, 32- and 34-yard catches. Arguably his most impressive play was his 32-yard reception, which forced him to come back to the football as Patrick Mahomes threw from midfield on his back foot on a third-and-9. Thornton caught the ball inside the 10-yard line, setting up a Kansas City touchdown.

Statistically, Thornton is one of the best receivers on the Chiefs. He has 272 yards and three touchdowns — both of which are team highs — on 13 receptions.

K Joey Slye

Joey Slye, who signed with the Titans in March after winning the starting kicking job for the Patriots in 2024, split the uprights from 29 yards to give Tennessee its first win of the season. He was perfect on the afternoon, making all three of his field goals from inside State Farm Stadium. It was a strong redemption for Syle, who missed both of his attempts a week ago in Houston.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster