Drake Maye’s breakthrough powers Pats upset win over Bills

A lot of factors that fueled the big Patriots win on Sunday night. Drake Maye's breakthrough performance might be the biggest one.

That's according to Mike Reiss, the man in the clip above. Mike covers the Patriots for ESPN and joins the Toucher & Hardy show on Monday mornings at 7:25 to recap the games. I said to him before we went live this week: "It's nice to have a win to talk about, isn't it?"

And what a win it was. The Patriots shuffled off to Buffalo and came away with a 23-20 win over the--at the time--undefeated Bills, courtesy of a late-game 52-yard field goal. The Pats are now 3-2 and, as we discussed yesterday, the AFC is wide open.

Drake Maye's Breakthrough

Back to Reiss. In his latest for ESPN, which you can read here, he points to Maye's clutch play down the stretch as both a signature moment for the young QB and a leading factor in the Patriots victory. He also praised Maye's poise in the face of Buffalo's blitz.