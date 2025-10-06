LISTEN LIVE

Patriots signature win in Buffalo shifts tone of season

The New England Patriots are slowly becoming the feel-good story of the AFC.

Adam 12

As the Andy Borregales field goal sailed through the uprights in Buffalo, it was clear: this was the Patriots signature win of 2025.

Coming into the season, the Pats predictions were all over the map. Would they take small step forward and win 6 games, or a giant leap and win 11? And while we're only 5 games in, beating a conference rival on the road on a Sunday night is making a statement.

The Buffalo Bills have been the team to beat in the AFC for a few seasons now. The Patriots beat them. In their own house. Bills QB Josh Allen looked lost. Both teams made myriad mistakes. But in the end, it was New England 23-20. They now sit at 3-2 on the season.

Patriots Signature Win: Conference Implications

As you saw in the clip above (or will see when you fire it up), Fred Toucher believes the AFC is wide open. Teams that were meant to perform are not performing. This gives your New England Patriots an opportunity to take advantage of an easy schedule and a weak conference.

Toucher & Hardy will have more analysis throughout the week, so stream the show live from 6-10 a.m. on the Sports Hub YouTube channel. And make sure you check out Alex Barth's 6 Takeaways from Sunday night's upset win in Western New York.

Andy BorregalesBuffalo Billsjosh allenNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
