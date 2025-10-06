Inside Patriots locker room: What Vrabel said after stunning win

There was a lot to celebrate after the Patriots captured a 23-20 win at the Buffalo Bills.

It was the first signature win of the Mike Vrabel era. It was franchise quarterback Drake Maye’s first game-winning, fourth-quarter drive. It was star receiver Stefon Diggs’ first opportunity to prove his former team wrong.

America had a front-row seat for all of it, tuning in to the final "Sunday Night Football" broadcast — and likely Patriots game — at Highmark Stadium before it is replaced with "New Highmark Stadium" next season.

To commemorate the ceremony, Vrabel gathered his Patriots in the visiting team locker room to substantiate the magnitude of what transpired on the football field. He wanted his players to soak it up before focusing on their next opponent.

“Let me tell you something, I'm happy for you,” Vrabel said in a video posted on the team’s social media accounts. “It's you. It's the players. Fellas, you guys go out there and do this [expletive]. So much we can do to improve. We talked about taking the next step, and they were in the way. We took the next step, but I'm not surprised. I want you to understand it. I'm not surprised at all.”

Vrabel gifted two game balls after his speech, the first one finding its way to Diggs, like it had all game long. The star wide receiver reeled in 10 of his 12 targets for 146 yards, becoming the first Patriot to record at least 25 receptions and 350 receiving yards in his first five games in New England since Randy Moss accomplished the feat in 2007, according to the team. Diggs was the first receiver to start a season with those numbers since Julian Edelman in 2015.

Rookie kicker Andy Borregales was the recipient of the second game ball, propelling the Patriots to a three-point victory with a 52-yard kick that left 15 seconds on the clock. It was the first time New England had won back-to-back games since 2022.

For the Patriots to increase their win streak to three games, they must refocus for their upcoming road trip to New Orleans, where they will take on the Saints for a 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff. They must leave their celebrations behind in Highmark Stadium.

Or perhaps resume them for a potential road win in the Caesars Superdome.