Ranking The Top 5 Boston Bruins Enforcers

The enforcer is becoming a lost art in professional hockey. For decades, fighting was integral to the National Hockey League as a form of self-policing by the players. Enforcers became the norm, and a path to success, in the 1970s, when the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers won four of the 10 Stanley Cups that decade.

Both clubs complemented their high-end talents with a relentless form of physicality. But few teams in NHL history embodied hockey-style toughness like the "Big, Bad Bruins" of the '70s. Enforcers have endured through recent years as part of the Bruins' identity, leading to a long list of memorable tough guys.

Let's take a look at the top five Boston Bruins enforcers of all time.

5. Stan Jonathan (1975-1982)

Jonathan was a fearless pound-for-pound 5-foot-8 warrior. He was one of the toughest and most feared fighters that the league has ever seen, despite his diminutive stature. Jonathan liked to play with a chip on his shoulder, and he could leave his mark on larger opponents.

His famous moment came during the 1978 Stanley Cup Final, when he took on Montreal's Pierre Bouchard, a player that was six inches taller and 50 pounds heavier than him. It was a one-sided fight. Jonathan basically broke Bouchard's face. It was a message to the league that heart and courage can take down any size out there.

4. Milan Lucic (2007-2015, 2023)

Lucic is a modern-day wrecking ball. He's always been all about blending size and skill together, a rare power forward who could chip in some goals while delivering huge hits and fights, when necessary. Lucic was a fan favorite, and fans loved that he could drop the gloves at any time. When he was on the ice, opponents had to keep their heads up.

His physical presence was a huge part of the Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup title run. Lucic was good at holding players accountable who were out of line or about to start something. He loved engaging in the heavy lifting of hockey, and that was a big reason why he was so successful with the team.

3. John Wensink (1976-1980)

Wensink was quite the showman and had an interesting look as well. He played with an afro and various mustaches and sideburns, like something straight out of "Slap Shot." Wensink was more than just a goon. He also had some skill on offense, including a 28-goal season in 1978-79. Wensink was good at combining raw toughness with a sneaky scoring touch for an enforcer. He was an important asset to the team and a hero for Bruins fans.

His famous moment and one of the most memorable ones in NHL history came during a 1977 game against the Minnesota North Stars. After a fight in the game, Wensink skated to the Stars bench and invited their entire team to fight him. The image of him waiting there, with his gloves off, remains one of the more legendary moments in the history of the team.

2. Shawn Thornton (2007-14)

Thornton was a great protector of his teammates and a two-time Stanley Cup champion. He continued the Bruins' tradition of toughness in the modern era. Thornton was a fearless fighter and the fans admired that. Overall, he provided endless energy and leadership. Like Lucic, he played a critical role in that 2011 Stanley Cup run. Thornton policed the ice and allowed his star players to play freely. Off the ice, he was respected for his humility and team-first mentality. He left a lasting legacy as one of the most beloved tough guys to wear the Bruins sweater.

1. Terry O'Reilly (1971-85)

O'Reilly got the nickname "Taz," because his tornado-like playing style resembled the paths of destruction left by the "Looney Tunes" character of the same name. Like the Tasmanian Devil, O'Reilly displayed aggression when threatened on the ice. O'Reilly was the heart and soul of the Bruins for over a decade. He could also score, lead by example, and protect his teammates. O'Reilly picked up over 2,000 career penalty minutes and had multiple 20-goal seasons.

O'Reilly's most famous moment of his career was during a 1979 game at Madison Square Garden. A fan struck his teammate with a program and he jumped into the stands to start a brawl. O'Reilly got an eight game suspension, but fans respected him for sticking up for his teammate. He cemented his status as a Bruins legend and the ultimate example of the identity of Boston hockey.