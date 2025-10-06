LISTEN LIVE

Antonio Gibson injury could shake up Patriots running back room

New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson will reportedly be out for the season after tearing his ACL.

Alex Barth
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Antonio Gibson #4 of the New England Patriots is checked on by medical staff during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. On Monday afternoon Rapoport shared that Gibson tore his ACL on a first half kickoff return, and is expected to be out for the year.

Gibson's loss is significant for the Patriots given the multiple roles he played for the team. As the rushing attack has struggled as a whole early in the season Gibson was the team's most consistent back with 25 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown with just one fumble.

With Bison out rookie TreVeyon Henderson could end up playing a bigger role spelling Rhamondre Stevenson, but the Patriots will likely need to add another running back to their roster to fill out their depth. Those two are the only backs on the 53-man roster right now, with Terrell Jennings also on the practice squad.

In addition to playing a rotational role in the offense, Gibson was also the team's top kick returner. His 90-yard kick return touchdown in Week 2 was a key play in that win, and earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Stevenson filled in for him alongside Henderson on kick returns after his injury on Sunday night.

It will be worth watching to see if the Patriots add a running back to start this week. One player who might make sense is JaMycal Hasty, who was with the Patriots the last two seasons and spent training camp with the team before being released during final roster cuts. In addition to being able to add depth at running back he has significant special teams experience and was the Patriots' kick returner last year. He's currently on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
