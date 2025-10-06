Antonio Gibson injury could shake up Patriots running back room

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 05: Antonio Gibson #4 of the New England Patriots is checked on by medical staff during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. On Monday afternoon Rapoport shared that Gibson tore his ACL on a first half kickoff return, and is expected to be out for the year.

Gibson's loss is significant for the Patriots given the multiple roles he played for the team. As the rushing attack has struggled as a whole early in the season Gibson was the team's most consistent back with 25 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown with just one fumble.

With Bison out rookie TreVeyon Henderson could end up playing a bigger role spelling Rhamondre Stevenson, but the Patriots will likely need to add another running back to their roster to fill out their depth. Those two are the only backs on the 53-man roster right now, with Terrell Jennings also on the practice squad.

In addition to playing a rotational role in the offense, Gibson was also the team's top kick returner. His 90-yard kick return touchdown in Week 2 was a key play in that win, and earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Stevenson filled in for him alongside Henderson on kick returns after his injury on Sunday night.