Bruins wrap up preseason with win over Rangers

At this point in training camp and the preseason, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm probably has a pretty good idea as to what he has with his team. But if Sturm entered Saturday's preseason finale against the Rangers looking for a few more positives, he got them (and then some) in a 3-1 win at TD Garden.

Center prospect Fraser Minten coming through with yet another strong showing with an NHL job on the line? Check. Tangible production from the second line? Check. And a power-play goal to salvage a second-period performance that had the Bruins paced for a zero-shot frame? Check.

When it came to Minten, it didn't take long for the 21-year-old to make his mark on this one, with a slick feed to Nikita Zadorov for the game-opening tally at the 5:55 mark of the first period. Beyond the helper, Minten stuffed the final sheet with two penalties drawn, two hits, and a block in 12:06.

And less than 10 minutes later, the Bruins doubled their lead, this time with the first sign of chemistry between the Black and Gold's second line with Casey Mittelstadt between Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson.

“These guys need some reps, too," Sturm said of his second line. "They get to know each other a little bit better, they gotta feel comfortable, and today was much better than the other day. I’m hoping they’re going to continue like that and give us some scoring threat besides the big guys.”

In goal, the Bruins gave Jeremy Swayman the full game, and Swayman delivered, with saves on 30 of the 31 shots faced.

Looking at Boston's lineup for this contest, this was indeed the 'dress rehearsal' for Sturm. From top to bottom, this felt like the lineup the Bruins will bring to Opening Night next Wednesday. That means that it's absolutely worth mentioning that both Matt Poitras and Johnny Beecher were scratched for this contest, as both players are on the bubble for Sturm.

In the case of Beecher, the 2019 first-round pick appears to be the odd man out on what's a veteran-heavy fourth line, and with pretty much everything he does for the Bruins also done by Sean Kuraly. Now whether he's the odd man out as a healthy scratch or waived down to Providence, however, remains up in the air. Poitras, meanwhile, could be on the outside looking in given that he's been outplayed by Minten and is a waiver-exempt player, meaning the Bruins can shuttle him down to the minors without the risk of another team claiming him off their hands. Speaking after Friday's practice, Sturm indicated that the Bruins want Poitras getting tons of minutes and playing center, which may not possible in Boston given the current roster complexion.

Elsewhere on the organizational depth chart, forwards Patrick Brown, Georgii Merkulov, and Riley Tufte all cleared waivers. In addition to the three forwards clearing, defensemen Michael Callahan and Victor Soderstrom also cleared waivers. All five players can now be assigned to P-Bruins training camp.