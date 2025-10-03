Patriots get offensive starter back, 4 on defense questionable for Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 21: Carlton Davis III #7 of the New England Patriots reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

On their final injury report of the week, the Patriots have four players listed - all on defense. Defensive lineman Milton Williams (ankle), pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (knee), cornerback Carlton Davis (illness), and linebacker Jahlani Tavai (calf) are all questionable.

Williams' status was the biggest unknown entering Friday. He began the week listed as limited on the injury report on Wednesday, then did not practice on Thursday. He returned on Friday, but was limited again.

Chaisson missed practice twice this week. He was a non-participant Wednesday and Friday, but did practice on Thursday. Davis was added to the injury report on Thursday and was limited Thursday and a full participant on Friday.

As for Tavai, this was his first week of practice after beginning the season IR - meaning he had to miss the first four games of the season. He's now eligible to be activated, which the team would have to do by 4 p.m. on Saturday for him to be able to play this week.

Speaking to the media on Friday, head coach Mike Vrabel was complimentary Tavai's effort to work his way back from the calf injury, and said a decision on his status will be made within the next 24 hours.

"[He's] worked really hard to be in shape, trying to simulate football shape and his return to play, trying to maximize the time away from the actual practice, and working with our training staff, working with our strength coaches and was ready to go," Vrabel said. "It was exciting to see him get out there and get practice, defense and the special teams, and trying to see where he's at. So, we'll see how he responds in the morning, and then we'll make a decision going forward."

The Patriots would not need to make any corresponding moves to activate Tavai. They currently have an open spot on their roster.

Notably not given a game status is starting left guard Jared Wilson. The rookie missed last week's game with what was labeled an ankle/knee injury. This week he was listed as limited on Wednesday, and then as a full participant on Thursday. Vrabel said the plan is for Wilson to return to the starting line up this week, after Ben Brown filled in last week.

As for the Bills, linebacker Dorian Williams (knee) and rookie cornerback Dorian Strong (neck) were both ruled out. Both have played significant snaps for the Bills defense at times this year.