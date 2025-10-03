Patriots back in blue in prime time

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Antonio Gibson #4 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots’ all-blue uniforms made their 2025 debut last week, and saw the Patriots pick up a 42-13 win. Now, the Patriots are running them back in prime time.

On Friday the Patriots announced they’ll be wearing the all blue look this week on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills will be debuting their all-white rivalry uniforms.

With last week’s win, the Patriots are now 16-19 when wearing all blue since the look was introduced as a primary uniform in 2020. However midway through last year, the Patriots started mainly wearing silver pants with their blue jerseys, a look that was added as an alternate in 2022. The team is 3-8 when wearing blue over silver.

This also continues a stretch of the Patriots having not worn their white road uniforms more than a month into the season. In their only other road game this year in Miami, the Dolphins also chose to wear white at home.