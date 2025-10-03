LISTEN LIVE

Former Patriots receiver up for Hall of Fame senior committee nomination

Longtime New England Patriots receiver Stanley Morgan is one of 52 players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame via senior committee

Alex Barth
Oct 14, 1984; Foxboro, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots receiver Stanley Morgan (86) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Foxboro Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Bengals 20-14. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

20 former New England Patriots players are among the initial nominees for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 on the modern-era ballot. One other former Patriots could be joining them, in wide receiver Stanley Morgan.

Morgan was one of 52 players announced as an initial nominee for the senior committee. That committee ultimately chooses one player each year who finished his career before the 2000 season to add to the final ballot. It's a way of making sure older players don't get overlooked in the process as new names become eligible.

In Morgan's case, he was one of the most productive wide receivers of his era. Drafted by the Patriots in the first round in 1977 out of Tennessee, he spent 13 years in New England then played final season with the Colts in 1990. During that time he ranked sixth in the NFL in catches (557), third in yards (10,716), and third in touchdowns (72).

Where Morgan really stood out was as a deep threat. His 19.2 career yards per reception is the most by any NFL player with at least 500 career catches. Only three other players - Lance Alworth, Don Maynard, and James Lofton - averaged over 18 yards a catch, and all three are already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Will that be a strong enough case for Morgan to advance through the voting? The list of 52 senior committee nominees will be cut down to 25 names in the next round of voting, then to nine, and then to up to three players to be added to the final ballot along with the finalists from the modern-era nominees. The Class of 2026 will then be announced in full in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Other notable names included on this year's senior committee ballot include Don Meredith, Roger Craig, Billy 'White Shoes' Johnson, Jim Marshall, Ed 'Too Tall' Jones, Carl Banks, and Steve Tasker. The full list can be seen here.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
