Bruins place five on waivers in latest wave of camp cuts

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Georgii Merkulov #42 of the Boston Bruins takes a shot against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at TD Garden on January 04, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Bruins are down to one preseason game, and with the regular season less than a week away, Marco Sturm's roster is beginning to take shape.

The latest step on that front came following Friday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena, with five players placed on waivers and another four assigned to AHL Providence training camp by the Bruins.

On the waiver wire, the Bruins have placed forwards Patrick Brown, Georgii Merkulov, and Riley Tufte on waivers for the purpose of sending them down to Providence. In addition to the three forwards, the club also placed defensemen Michael Callahan and Victor Soderstrom on waivers.

Perhaps the lone 'surprise' out of this group is Merkulov, and even that is not exactly a shock given his utilization in both this training camp and even last season. In action for six NHL games last season, Merkulov recorded just one assist (and now has just one point in 10 NHL games), and failed to do much of anything when he had a three-game cup of coffee with the club in March.

In his first camp under Sturm, Merkulov made two preseason appearances, and had one assist, two shots, and a blocked shot.

It is worth noting, however, that this will be the 24-year-old Merkulov's first exposure to the NHL's waiver wire. A team could want to take a chance on Merkulov, who has thrived in the minors to the tune of 70 goals and 179 points in 201 career games with Providence, but they would have to keep him on their NHL roster if they claim him off waivers from the Bruins.

Elsewhere on the waiver front, Boston's decision to place Callahan and Soderstrom on waivers seemingly leaves the battle for the seventh defenseman spot down to Jordan Harris and Jonathan Aspirot.

In non-waiver cuts, the Bruins confirmed that forwards Brett Harrison, Riley Duran, and Fabian Lysell, as well as defenseman Frederic Brunet, have been reassigned to AHL Providence.

Lysell's demotion means that this will be the fourth straight season that the 2021 first-round pick begins his season in the AHL.

And despite finishing his season with three points in his final four NHL games of what was ultimately a 12-game sample in the NHL, Lysell struggled to do much of anything to truly separate himself from his peers in this camp.

Given three games this preseason, Lysell failed to record a point, had just three shots, and took an offensive-zone penalty in Thursday's win over the Capitals. That was not going to be enough to bump someone like offseason addition Matej Blumel (14 shots and for a goal-starved Boston offense) out of frame, especially with veterans like Viktor Arvidsson and Casey Mittelstadt considered locks for the Black and Gold's middle-six forward grouping.