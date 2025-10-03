Barth’s 5 Things: Patriots face a measuring stick test in Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 22: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Last week, the New England Patriots picked up their biggest win scoring-margin wise in almost three years, when they beat the Carolina Panthers 42-13. With that win the Patriots are also at or over .500 to start the month of October for the first time since 2020.

However, that win has been dissected with the caveat of the opponent. With Bryce Young struggling the Panthers are viewed as one of the lower-tier teams in the NFL, and were dealing with significant injuries for that game. Granted the Patriots made it look as such, but how will that translate against tougher opponents?

They'll have a chance to answer that question this week - and in primetime. Sunday night they head to Orchard Park to face the Buffalo Bills, who are one of just two remaining unbeaten teams left in the NFL (with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles).

Going from one end of that spectrum to the other provides an interesting point of comparison for the Patriots. Even if they don't beat the Bills outright, this is a chance to see which team the Patriots are closer to - the Panthers or the Bills?

As we start looking ahead to this matchup, let's first take a look back to last year in this week's '5 Things'...

Drake Maye's build-up

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In the Patriots' one real game against the Bills last year (mostly backups played in the season finale), the Pats at one point looked like they were going to matchup up well. They led that game 14-0 early, before eventually losing 24-21.

A key in that strong start, and keeping the game close late, was Drake Maye. That was one of the best performances of Maye's rookie year, as he completed 61.1% of his passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 30 yards on six carries on the ground.

Ultimately - as was the case often that year - turnovers caught up to Maye and the Patriots. They turned the ball over three times, including an interception from Maye (he was also charged with a fumble that was more of a poorly-executed swing pass by the entire offense).

Now Maye heads back to Buffalo with more experience and a better team around him. Can he get in the rhythm he was in last year, while cutting back on the turnovers? This is the team he and the Patriots will eventually need to get through to win the division, and with Josh Allen making plays on the other side, they'll need some Maye to deliver some explosiveness for their own offense.

"Don't beat ourselves. That’s what happened last year at their place," Maye recalled this week when asked about the Bills having won the turnover battle in 26 games in a row. "I think we had a chance at them. Shoot, it was 14-14, I think we fumbled, and then obviously the touchdown we gave up on the backwards pass. Just don't beat ourselves and just playing our identity, and we can play with anybody if we don't do that."

One other player who played well in that meeting was Kayshon Boutte, who caught five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. He also caught seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in the season finale against the Bills. He'll be another players to watch as he tries to get back on track, after a few quiet weeks following the season opener.

Stefon Diggs' homecoming

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

While Maye, Boutte, and others are returning to Buffalo after just one performance, wide receiver Stefon Diggs will be back in a building where he had a tremendous amount of success. In four seasons in Buffalo from 2020 to 2023, Diggs had 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns in 66 games. During that time Diggs led the NFL in catches, and ranked fourth in yards and touchdowns.

This will be Diggs' first time back in Buffalo since the Bills traded him after the 2023 season. He did face the Bills last year while with the Texans but that game was in Houston. He caught six passes for 82 yards in a 23-20 Texans win.

"To me, it's obviously a little sentimental. I spent a lot of time there," Diggs said this week when asked about his return. "It’s going to be a little bit emotional. I’m going to try to keep the main thing, the main thing, but it’s my first time back there. It’s going to be a hell of an atmosphere. I was a part of that for a long time."

Diggs also comes into this game with momentum. He had his first big game with the Patriots last week, catching six passes for 101 yards. That came as Diggs played a more expended role, with his overall workload increases both on the boundary and in the slot.

Will Diggs build on that momentum this week? Will being back in Buffalo add any extra motivation? It should be a notable night for him, one way or the other.

Establishing the run

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In a reversal of what's been the case the past few years, the Patriots' passing game is starting to click while their running game struggles to find traction. Through four games the Patriots are averaging 3.9 yards per carry, which ranks 24th in the NFL. However that number is buoyed to an extent by Maye's scrambling. On traditional runs between the tackles, that number drops to 3.1 yards per carry per PFF.

While the lack of an explosive run game hasn't burned the Patriots too bad yet, it is something they'll need to get going in order to not get too one-dimensional offensively. They could face that crossroads this week, given what the Bills' defense has done over the first month of the season.

No team has defended the pass better than the Bills through four weeks. They're allowing both the fewest total yards per game at 125.8, and the fewest yards per passing play at 4.5. Part of what has helped the Bills get to that point is putting teams in obvious passing situations. Opposing offenses are averaging 7.8 yards to go on third downs, the seventh-longest number in the league in that category.

When teams are in situations to run against Buffalo though, they've had more success. The Bills' run defense has been the opposite of their pass defense, allowing 6.0 yards per carry which ranks 30th in the NFL. That should open an opportunity for the Patriots to get their running game established.

However, the Bills could be getting a boost to their run defense. Both defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano have missed multiple games due to injury, but returned to practice this week as limited. If they play, they could change the dynamic for Buffalo against the run.

Tackling, tackling, tackling

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Once again, tackling looms large for the Patriots. After missing a season-low seven tackles last week, they'll need to build on that performance against a Bills team that is great at creating with the ball in their hands.

That starts on the ground. Obviously Josh Allen has been a handful for the Patriots in the past but running back James Cook can do real damage as well. He's tied for fourth in the NFL with 17 missed tackles forced, and is also top 10 in the league averaging 3.56 yards after contact per carry.

The receivers can burn the Patriots in this way too though. Slot receiver Khalil Shakir has the second-most missed tackles forced among NFL receivers with eight, and the team as a whole has 18 according to PFF. Because of that the Bills have been one of the best yards after catch teams in the league, tied for third with 6.2 yards after the catch per reception.

Between being being a key player against the run, potentially used as a potential spy on Allen, and taking care of short passes over the middle, Robert Spillane could be very busy in this game, and it will be up to him to limit Buffalo's damage.

It'll be a big test for the Patriots free agent signing. Viewed as a sure tackler when he arrived in New England he was anything but over the first two weeks as he ended up missing more tackles 98) than he made (7). The last two weeks he's been much better, with no missed tackles in 105 snaps played. If he can continue to trend that way, it'd be a huge boost for the Patriots' defense.

Another thing to watch will be what the Patriots do next to Spillane. That other linebacker role has mainly gone to Christian Elliss to start games this season, but he's been benched each of the last two weeks. Jack Gibbens has filled in and played well. Will Elliss get another start, will Gibbens get a bigger role from the jump, or could Jahlani Tavai factor in now that he's eligible to be activated off IR?

Penalties

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Penalties have been a major storyline for the Patriots through four games. The team has been called for 35 penalties, which is tied for the third most in the NFL.

As they try to get that number down, they'll face a tough test this week. Sunday night's referee crew, led by Shawn Hochuli, is one of the more flag-happy in the league. They rank fifth in the NFL throwing 18.8 flags per game.

Two penalties in particular to watch for - offensive holding and false starts. The Patriots have been called for nine offensive holdings this year (plus one more than was declined), which is tied or the fourth-most in the NFL. Meanwhile, despite being at home for three of their first four games they've been called for seven false starts, tied for the fifth-most in the league. In what should be a loud environment in Buffalo, that's something they could be more susceptible to than usual this week.