Alex Bregman offers first comments on future after Red Sox eliminated

Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox flies out against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Red Sox season ended in New York last night after the Yankees finished Boston two games to one in the AL Wild Card series. Boston will face numerous roster decisions, with the possible contract opt-outs of Alex Bregman and Trevor Story hanging over the team.

Both Bregman and Story can elect to become free agents this offseason. Bregman has two years and $40 million left on his current contract with opt-outs in both remaining years, while Story has three years and $55M remaining. Bregman was asked if he could see himself being part of the Red Sox young group going forward.

“Of course,” the third baseman told media following the Sox 4-0 loss to the Yankees, “I’m not even thinking about that at all right now. I’m thinking about the game that just happened.”

Story also chose not to weigh in on his future with the team: “It’s not at the top of my mind. I’m not going to speak on that right now. But I came here to be here for a long time.”

The Red Sox made the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and both Bregman and Story played pivotal roles in the team’s success. Bregman, despite dealing with some injuries and a late summer slump, was a fixture at third base for Alex Cora and was regarded as a team leader. Story, meanwhile, had one of the best seasons of his career with the 2025 Red Sox after a number of injury-shortened campaigns. The shortstop’s 25 home runs and 96 RBIs were his best since signing with Boston as a free agent back in 2022.

Both could opt out and explore free agency or negotiate longer deals with the Sox. Historically, Scott Boras clients (he represents Bregman) opt out of their option years to seek the possibility of more lucrative contracts. It's possible that Bregman opts out and still re-signs with the Red Sox, but it could prove challenging if he has multiple other suitors on the open market.