Josh McDaniels is clearly paying close attention to Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs had his biggest statistical game with the Patriots on Sunday, catching 6 of 7 balls for 101 yards in a 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. When asked about his comfort level within the Patriots’ system, Diggs said: “Five out of 10. You're making plays, you're getting open, you're showing that you know what to do on a consistent basis, and you're making plays for your quarterback. I think it helps everybody out. So for me, I just say five out of 10 because you never want to get too comfortable.”

On Thursday, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was asked how Diggs’ versatility has helped him use the veteran receiver.

“It’s probably like a nine out of 10,” McDaniels replied, winking. “Obviously it’s important. I think he was being modest when he said that. We ask our guys at the beginning of each year to learn the system kind of as a whole. Don’t just learn it from one position because certainly through injuries and the duration of the season, multiple different people will need to play different spots based on who is available and how we would like to play.

"I’ve always kind of said the more you can do in terms of knowing this spot and this spot, the more it helps you and helps the team. He’s worked really hard at that. Obviously, he wasn’t able to practice in the spring in terms of out there full speed. Once he was cleared in training camp, every rep he has taken has been valuable to him and he deserves all the credit for that.”

McDaniels also points out how Diggs’ movement has helped his teammates: “Every time he moves, so does somebody else. I think our group as a whole has gotten to the point where their versatility allows us to move everybody. Mack (Hollins) moves, Pop (Douglas) moves, Kayshon (Boutte) moves, Kyle Williams has learned them all. The more they know, the better it is for them and our offense.”

Stefon Diggs (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Diggs clarified his now-infamous "five out of 10" comment Wednesday during media availability in the locker room.

“When I said it was a five out of 10, obviously I was being facetious or like sarcastic in a way," Diggs said. "I look at it as I never want to get too comfortable. You know, I said five out of 10 because if it's eight out of 10 and nine out of 10, I ain't really got to look at my notes. I ain't really got to look over it multiple times. But for me, I'm just trying to keep it at a comfort level of being hungry and humble, not going and thinking I got it all figured out, because that offense does throw some curveballs at you.

"Moving around [in the offense] is about being a professional, part of me being in the league for a long time. I don't know where I'm going to be at, but wherever I'm at, I'm going try to get open and catch the ball. I promise you that.”