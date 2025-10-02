LISTEN LIVE

Josh McDaniels is clearly paying close attention to Stefon Diggs

The Patriots offensive coordinator had a funny reaction when asked about Diggs, who recently said his confidence in the offense is a “five out of 10.”

Ryan Garvin
Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots runs against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots runs against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs had his biggest statistical game with the Patriots on Sunday, catching 6 of 7 balls for 101 yards in a 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. When asked about his comfort level within the Patriots’ system, Diggs said: “Five out of 10. You're making plays, you're getting open, you're showing that you know what to do on a consistent basis, and you're making plays for your quarterback. I think it helps everybody out. So for me, I just say five out of 10 because you never want to get too comfortable.”

On Thursday, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was asked how Diggs’ versatility has helped him use the veteran receiver.

“It’s probably like a nine out of 10,” McDaniels replied, winking. “Obviously it’s important. I think he was being modest when he said that. We ask our guys at the beginning of each year to learn the system kind of as a whole. Don’t just learn it from one position because certainly through injuries and the duration of the season, multiple different people will need to play different spots based on who is available and how we would like to play.

"I’ve always kind of said the more you can do in terms of knowing this spot and this spot, the more it helps you and helps the team. He’s worked really hard at that. Obviously, he wasn’t able to practice in the spring in terms of out there full speed. Once he was cleared in training camp, every rep he has taken has been valuable to him and he deserves all the credit for that.”

McDaniels also points out how Diggs’ movement has helped his teammates: “Every time he moves, so does somebody else. I think our group as a whole has gotten to the point where their versatility allows us to move everybody. Mack (Hollins) moves, Pop (Douglas) moves, Kayshon (Boutte) moves, Kyle Williams has learned them all. The more they know, the better it is for them and our offense.”

Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrates a first down against the Carolina Panthers.Stefon Diggs (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Diggs clarified his now-infamous "five out of 10" comment Wednesday during media availability in the locker room.

“When I said it was a five out of 10, obviously I was being facetious or like sarcastic in a way," Diggs said. "I look at it as I never want to get too comfortable. You know, I said five out of 10 because if it's eight out of 10 and nine out of 10, I ain't really got to look at my notes. I ain't really got to look over it multiple times. But for me, I'm just trying to keep it at a comfort level of being hungry and humble, not going and thinking I got it all figured out, because that offense does throw some curveballs at you.

"Moving around [in the offense] is about being a professional, part of me being in the league for a long time. I don't know where I'm going to be at, but wherever I'm at, I'm going try to get open and catch the ball. I promise you that.”

The 100-plus-yard performance was Diggs’ first since Week 6 of 2023 when he played for the Buffalo Bills. Diggs will play his first game in Buffalo since his departure from the team in 2023.

Next: Milton Williams takes step back on Thursday injury report

Buffalo BillsJosh McDanielsNew England Patriotsstefon diggs
Ryan GarvinWriter
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 07: Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to pass while under pressure from Milton Williams #97 of the New England Patriots during the game at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
NFLMilton Williams takes step back on Thursday injury reportAlex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks with game official during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
NFLInside the numbers of the Patriots’ early-season penalty problemsAlex Barth
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the second half at Gillette Stadium. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)
NFLAre the Patriots ready for prime time against the Bills?Jake Seymour
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect