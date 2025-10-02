Red Sox, Yankees release lineups for do-or-die Game 3

Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox walks to the dugout after hitting a fly ball for the third out to lose to the New York Yankees 4-3 in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 1, 2025. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have announced their lineups ahead of Game 3 of the AL Wild Card series. Alex Cora is sending out his lefty-heavy lineup to counter right-handed Yankees starter Cam Schlittler.

LF Jarren Duran

SS Trevor Story

3B Alex Bregman

DH Masataka Yoshida

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

1B Nathaniel Lowe

C Carlos Narvaez

RF Wilyer Abreu

2B Romy Gonzalez

Duran is leading off for the first time in the series after batting out of the seventh spot in Games 1 and 2. Nathaniel Lowe makes his first start of the series after pinch-hitting for Romy Gonzalez twice in the series. Masataka Yoshida and Wilyer Abreu also make their first starts of the series after Cora had used them as pinch hitters for Rob Refsnyder and Nate Eaton respectively.

The Yankees counter Red Sox rookie Connelly Early with a few lineup changes:

CF Trent Grisham

RF Aaron Judge

LF Cody Bellinger

DH Giancarlo Stanton

1B Ben Rice

3B Amed Rosario

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

SS Anthony Volpe

C Austin Wells

Ben Rice gets the start in place of Paul Goldschmidt at first base after homering off Brayan Bello last night. Ahmed Rosario is back in the starting line up after starting at second base for Game 1. Rosario slides to third in place of Wednesday night’s starter, Ryan McMahon. Jazz Chisholm will get the start at second base.