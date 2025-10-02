Red Sox, Yankees release lineups for do-or-die Game 3
Here’s how Boston and New York will deploy their batters to start a decisive Game 3 in the Bronx.
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have announced their lineups ahead of Game 3 of the AL Wild Card series. Alex Cora is sending out his lefty-heavy lineup to counter right-handed Yankees starter Cam Schlittler.
LF Jarren Duran
SS Trevor Story
3B Alex Bregman
DH Masataka Yoshida
CF Ceddanne Rafaela
1B Nathaniel Lowe
C Carlos Narvaez
RF Wilyer Abreu
2B Romy Gonzalez
Duran is leading off for the first time in the series after batting out of the seventh spot in Games 1 and 2. Nathaniel Lowe makes his first start of the series after pinch-hitting for Romy Gonzalez twice in the series. Masataka Yoshida and Wilyer Abreu also make their first starts of the series after Cora had used them as pinch hitters for Rob Refsnyder and Nate Eaton respectively.
The Yankees counter Red Sox rookie Connelly Early with a few lineup changes:
CF Trent Grisham
RF Aaron Judge
LF Cody Bellinger
DH Giancarlo Stanton
1B Ben Rice
3B Amed Rosario
2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
SS Anthony Volpe
C Austin Wells
Ben Rice gets the start in place of Paul Goldschmidt at first base after homering off Brayan Bello last night. Ahmed Rosario is back in the starting line up after starting at second base for Game 1. Rosario slides to third in place of Wednesday night’s starter, Ryan McMahon. Jazz Chisholm will get the start at second base.
Game 3 at Yankee Stadium begins at 8PM. The winner will advance to the American League Divisional Series to take on the AL East winning Blue Jays in Toronto.