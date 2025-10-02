LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox-Yankees Game 3 moving to prime time

Thursday night’s deciding Game 3 between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees is now starting in prime time.

Alex Barth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: A detailed view of third base is seen during game one of the American League Wild Card Series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Red Sox. Yankees. Win-or-go-home in the postseason. It's a massive stage for Major League Baseball, and now it will be in prime time.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers beating the Cincinnati Reds in their Game 2 on Wednesday night, that series is now over in a Dodger sweep. With no game in LA on Thursday night, the 8:00 p.m. ET window was opened up.

Major League Baseball is moving Red Sox-Yankees Game 3 to that window. It's now slated for an 8:08 p.m. start time from the Bronx, as opposed to the originally scheduled 6:08 start. The game will still air on ESPN.

It will be a pair of rookies making their first career playoff performances in this primetime matchup. The Red Sox will be throwing 23-year-old Connelly Early, while the Yankees counter with 24-year-old Walpole native Cam Schlittler. The two have pitched in a combined 18 Major League games.

The Red Sox and Yankees isn't the only series getting a shakeup. Game 3 of Tigers-Guardians will be played at 3:08 instead of 1:08, and Game 3 of Padres-Cubs will be at 5:08 instead of 3:08.

While Red Sox fans now have to deal with a later night, it's a smart move from Major League Baseball to shift the schedule around. With three series-deciding games on the slate, it should be a big day for the league to maximize as much viewership as possible.

