Red Sox-Yankees Game 3 moving to prime time
Thursday night’s deciding Game 3 between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees is now starting in prime time.
Red Sox. Yankees. Win-or-go-home in the postseason. It's a massive stage for Major League Baseball, and now it will be in prime time.
With the Los Angeles Dodgers beating the Cincinnati Reds in their Game 2 on Wednesday night, that series is now over in a Dodger sweep. With no game in LA on Thursday night, the 8:00 p.m. ET window was opened up.
Major League Baseball is moving Red Sox-Yankees Game 3 to that window. It's now slated for an 8:08 p.m. start time from the Bronx, as opposed to the originally scheduled 6:08 start. The game will still air on ESPN.
It will be a pair of rookies making their first career playoff performances in this primetime matchup. The Red Sox will be throwing 23-year-old Connelly Early, while the Yankees counter with 24-year-old Walpole native Cam Schlittler. The two have pitched in a combined 18 Major League games.
The Red Sox and Yankees isn't the only series getting a shakeup. Game 3 of Tigers-Guardians will be played at 3:08 instead of 1:08, and Game 3 of Padres-Cubs will be at 5:08 instead of 3:08.
While Red Sox fans now have to deal with a later night, it's a smart move from Major League Baseball to shift the schedule around. With three series-deciding games on the slate, it should be a big day for the league to maximize as much viewership as possible.