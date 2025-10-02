How will Alex Cora handle the Red Sox pitching staff in Game 3?

Sep 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (21) signals to the bullpen during the fifth inning against the Athletics at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox are on the brink of elimination, and in a do-or-die Game 3 against the New York Yankees, the Boston bullpen is in a questionable state. Especially after Game 2 starter Brayan Bello was pulled after just 28 pitches, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora used six relief pitchers to piece together the 4-3 loss.

“I felt like, at that point, we have to do this,” Cora said. “It doesn’t feel good … but at that moment we needed to pivot.”

Cora also leaned on Garrett Whitlock for a season-high 47 pitches across the seventh and eighth innings, making his availability for Game 3 in extreme doubt.

“At that point, we’re all in,” Cora said. “He’s one of our best pitchers. We were doing everything possible to get to the top of the ninth with a tie game.”

It doesn’t help matters that the inexperienced Connelly Early will take the bump in the Bronx. The talented rookie pitcher has only four career big league appearances, none of which will have the magnitude that is in store for him Thursday night.

If Boston wants to keep the bullpen in somewhat good shape, it’ll need Early to give it somewhere in the realm of five innings of solid work.

“(Connelly’s) very calm,” Cora said. “Obviously, it’s going to be loud here.”

So, if Cora has a short leash for Early — like he did with Bello — it could be another long day for the bullpen.

So who’s available? It sounds like Cora isn't ruling out Whitlock's ability to pitch again.

“We’ll check with (Whitlock), right, get a lot of treatment and see where we’re at tomorrow,” Cora said. “The rest are in good shape.”

The fact that it is an elimination game makes the likelihood that many of the pitchers that pitched last night are still available for Game 3, including Steven Matz, Justin Wilson, Justin Slaten and Zack Kelly. Matz and Wilson pitched 24 and 23 pitches respectively, which could factor into Cora’s decision to call them into the game.

Payton Tolle also entered the game in the eighth inning, throwing seven pitches to get out of the inning. The low pitch count would normally indicate the lefty could be good to go, but Tolle has never pitched on back-to-back days in his career.

If Connelly does exit the game early, Kyle Harrison would most likely be the option to eat multiple innings to set up the bullpen better. Harrison also has never pitched in a postseason environment before, and has just three starts with Boston, but is the team's freshest option for long relief.

There's a small chance that the Sox are locked in a tight game in the late innings, and they could be in position to call for ace Garrett Crochet, in what would be a vintage playoff baseball moment. Crochet picked 7 2/3 dominant innings in Tuesday night's Game 1, and would be the starter for the next series opener on Saturday, should the Sox advance. It can't be ruled out that Cora may turn to his very best pitcher in a time for desperate measures.

If Boston has a chance to win or are tied when the ninth rolls around, Aroldis Chapman will be available. Chapman never appeared in the Game 2 loss after throwing 24 nail-biting pitches in Tuesday’s win.