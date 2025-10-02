LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox lose Game 2 to Yankees, do or die Game 3 set

It’s a win-or-go-home scenario in the Bronx.

Adam 12

When the Red Sox lose Game 2 in a five or seven game series? Meh. When they lose Game 2 in a three game series? It's on.

And that's where we are with last night's loss in the Bronx. Fred Toucher, Hardy, and Jon Wallach opened the show today with their reactions and takeaways, which you can fire up in the clip above, courtesy of the Sports Hub YouTube channel.

The game was full of the type of drama we've come to expect from Sox-Yanks postseason matchups this century: starting pitchers pulled early, missed catches in the outfield, miffed bunt attempts, bases left loaded. And when the dust cleared, it was 4-3 New York.

Red Sox lose Game 2, Game 3 Prime Time

Since the Los Angeles Dodgers took care of business in two games and sent the Cincinatti Reds packing on Wednesday night, there are only three Wild Card games on the slate for Thursday night. So instead of a 6 p.m. start time? It's prime time with an 8 p.m. start.

Red Alex Barth's preview here. It's Connerly Early, in his fifth-ever big league start, who has been tasked with defeating the Yankees in the postseason. But it's going to take the entire team--and manager Alex Cora--competing at the highest level possible to win and move on.

Boston Red SoxConnerly EarlyNew York Yankees
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox is unable to field a ball hit by Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees, resulting in a run during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 1, 2025. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
MLBJarren Duran reacts to late misplay in Red Sox loss to YankeesMatt Dolloff
Red Sox-Yankees Game 3 moving to prime time
MLBRed Sox-Yankees Game 3 moving to prime timeAlex Barth
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 16: Connelly Early #71 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being taken out of a game against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on September 16, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
MLBFittingly, the Red Sox season hinges on the kidsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect