Red Sox lose Game 2 to Yankees, do or die Game 3 set

When the Red Sox lose Game 2 in a five or seven game series? Meh. When they lose Game 2 in a three game series? It's on.

And that's where we are with last night's loss in the Bronx. Fred Toucher, Hardy, and Jon Wallach opened the show today with their reactions and takeaways, which you can fire up in the clip above, courtesy of the Sports Hub YouTube channel.

The game was full of the type of drama we've come to expect from Sox-Yanks postseason matchups this century: starting pitchers pulled early, missed catches in the outfield, miffed bunt attempts, bases left loaded. And when the dust cleared, it was 4-3 New York.

Red Sox lose Game 2, Game 3 Prime Time

Since the Los Angeles Dodgers took care of business in two games and sent the Cincinatti Reds packing on Wednesday night, there are only three Wild Card games on the slate for Thursday night. So instead of a 6 p.m. start time? It's prime time with an 8 p.m. start.