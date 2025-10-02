LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox bats shut down by rookie Cam Schlittler in season-ending loss

Walpole native Cam Schlittler shut the Boston Red Sox down as the New York Yankees won Game 3 of this Wild Card series.

Alex Barth
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees celebrates during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Ishika Samant/Getty Images

With a Red Sox-Yankees winner-take-all playoff game, somebody was going to have a chance to become a legend on Thursday night in the Bronx. In the end, it was a kid from Boston, rather than a team from Boston, that got the job done.

This matchup featured two rookie starting pitchers in Connelly Early of the Red Sox and Cam Schlittler of the Yankees. Schlittler, a Walpole, MA native, walked away carving out a piece of history in a 4-0 Yankees win.

Through the first three innings, the young pitchers lived up to the moment. Their first time through each respective order, both 23-year-old Early and 24-year-old Schlittler allowed just one hit each, while combining for nine strikeouts.

In the top of the fourth, the wheels started to fall off for the Red Sox. Three players converged on a Cody Bellinger pop-up, seemingly unsure of whose ball it was. It ended up hitting off of Ceddanne Rafaella's glove and falling in for a hit. That was followed by a series of seeing-eye singles that just evaded Red Sox infielders' gloves. Those four hits plus an error netted the Yankees four runs, chasing Early from the game.

Meanwhile, Schlittler continued to deal. He ended up cruising through eight innings, allowing just five hits while striking out 12 hitters. He became the first pitcher in baseball history to go eight innings, walk none and strike out 12 hitters in a postseason game.

The Red Sox didn't have an at-bat against Schlittler last more than five pitches from the first out in the fifth inning on. They had a runner reach second base only once.

Overall the Red Sox managed five five hits. Two of those were from designated hitter Masataka Yoshida. The top of the order in Jarren Duran, Trevor Story, and Alex Bregman went 1-for-11.

On the Yankees' side of things, Jazz Chisholm went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Amed Rosario, Anthony Volpe, and Austin Wells - hitting sixth, eighth, and ninth - had New York's RBIs.

The Yankees will now move on to play the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS, starting on Saturday. As for the Red Sox, they begin what will be a pivotal offseason. Additions are needed both in the rotation and in the lineup, and Alex Bregman's $40 million player option will loom large.

