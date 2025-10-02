Milton Williams takes step back on Thursday injury report

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 07: Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to pass while under pressure from Milton Williams #97 of the New England Patriots during the game at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

One of the New England Patriots' best players is trending in the wrong direction heading into Sunday's divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report after being listed as limited on Wednesday.

Williams played 40 snaps in the Patriots' win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, and didn't appear to suffer any noticeable injury. He was not listed on the injury report heading into last week. His status is now one to watch heading into the final practice of the week on Friday.

Williams isn't the only defensive starter with a notable change on the injury report. Cornerback Carlton Davis (illness) was added after not being listed at all on Wednesday,

There was good news of the defense too. Pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (knee) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) both returned to practice in a limited capacity after being non-participants on Wednesday. On offense, starting left guard Jared Wilson (ankle/knee) was upgraded from a limited to full participant.