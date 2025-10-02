Milton Williams takes step back on Thursday injury report
New England Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams missed practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
One of the New England Patriots' best players is trending in the wrong direction heading into Sunday's divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report after being listed as limited on Wednesday.
Williams played 40 snaps in the Patriots' win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, and didn't appear to suffer any noticeable injury. He was not listed on the injury report heading into last week. His status is now one to watch heading into the final practice of the week on Friday.
Williams isn't the only defensive starter with a notable change on the injury report. Cornerback Carlton Davis (illness) was added after not being listed at all on Wednesday,
There was good news of the defense too. Pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (knee) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) both returned to practice in a limited capacity after being non-participants on Wednesday. On offense, starting left guard Jared Wilson (ankle/knee) was upgraded from a limited to full participant.
The Bills also had a few key defensive players added to the report. Cornerback Dorian Strong (neck) was a non-participant, and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (knee) was limited. Neither player was listed on Wednesday.