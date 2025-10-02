LISTEN LIVE

Milton Williams takes step back on Thursday injury report

New England Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams missed practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 07: Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to pass while under pressure from Milton Williams #97 of the New England Patriots during the game at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

One of the New England Patriots' best players is trending in the wrong direction heading into Sunday's divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report after being listed as limited on Wednesday.

Williams played 40 snaps in the Patriots' win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, and didn't appear to suffer any noticeable injury. He was not listed on the injury report heading into last week. His status is now one to watch heading into the final practice of the week on Friday.

Williams isn't the only defensive starter with a notable change on the injury report. Cornerback Carlton Davis (illness) was added after not being listed at all on Wednesday,

There was good news of the defense too. Pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (knee) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) both returned to practice in a limited capacity after being non-participants on Wednesday. On offense, starting left guard Jared Wilson (ankle/knee) was upgraded from a limited to full participant.

The Bills also had a few key defensive players added to the report. Cornerback Dorian Strong (neck) was a non-participant, and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (knee) was limited. Neither player was listed on Wednesday.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
