Jarren Duran reacts to late misplay in Red Sox loss to Yankees

Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox is unable to field a ball hit by Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees, resulting in a run during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 1, 2025. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

One of the critical plays of the game in the Red Sox' game 2 loss to the Yankees was scored as an RBI single by Aaron Judge. But one look at it will tell you that's not entirely accurate.

With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning and a runner on second base, Judge knocked a shallow liner directly toward Duran. The ball dropped at a sharp angle, making it something slightly tougher than a routine play for the left fielder. It glanced off Duran's glove to land safely, which allowed Trent Grisham to come around and score, giving the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

Officially, the play was scored as a base hit for Judge. Duran couldn't get directly under the ball, so it's not necessarily an "error" in the official scoring sense, and "MLB Scoring Changes" on X would agree. But it's clearly a play that Duran needs to make. Much like a wide receiver should catch the football if it hits his hands, an outfielder ought to catch the ball if it's in his glove. So, Duran had to face the music after the game and answer questions about the crucial misplay.

"Yeah, I mean I was just playing pretty deep on Judge, and I thought it was coming in and I thought it was a little harder than it was, and then I kind of gained more ground than I thought," Duran said. "I didn't have to go into a full dive there, and kind of just pushed the ball on myself a little more and it got really up on me. But, it's on me.

"This one is gonna sting a little bit. I know that game is 100% on me. If I make that play, Trevor (Story) hits that homer, we take the lead. But I messed it up, gave them momentum, and things just happened from there. But, that one's on me. I'm gonna have to wear that one."

Story's aforementioned home run quickly tied the game back up after the Duran play gave the Yankees their second lead, but Austin Wells' eighth-inning line drive off Garrett Whitlock proved to be the game-winner in a 4-3 contest.