LISTEN LIVE

Inside the numbers of the Patriots’ early-season penalty problems

Looking at the trends between the New England Patriots and penalties this year, and what could be in store with Shawn Hochuli working this Sunday’s game.

Alex Barth

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks with game official during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Penalties have been a noticeable problem for the New England Patriots a month into the 2025 season. Through four weeks the Patriots have had 39 flags thrown against them (11th-most in the NFL), with 35 having been accepted (tied for the third-most in the NFL) per NFLPenalties.com.

However, the Patriots aren't the only team that has been significantly flagged in their games. While they've had 39 flags thrown on them through four weeks, their opponents have also been flagged a combined 39 times.

Those penalty issues haven't followed the Patriots' opponents to other games though. The Dolphins and Raiders are tied for the ninth-fewest flags against through four weeks, the Panthers have had the eighth-fewest, and the Steelers - despite being flagged eight times against the Patriots - are the least-flagged team in the NFL with 20 total flags against.

Meanwhile, the referee crews working the Patriots games have continued to be penalty-happy in their other games. Of the four crews that have worked their games this year, two are currently tied for first (Alex Moore, Week 2 and Ron Torbert, Week 1) in flags per game this year. Their other crews rank fourth (Bill Vinovich, Week 4), and 10th (Clete Blakeman, Week 3).

Players do know which crews are more stingy and which aren't going into a game, and also should know to adjust in-game when they see how a game is being called. So this isn't to absolve the Patriots of their penalty issues, but they have had multiple eagle-eyed crews to start the season.

For fans, there's also the watchability element of a flag-happy crew. It's more stoppages, less pace in the game. That's certainly been the case at times in Patriots game this year.

That trend very well could continue this Sunday night in Buffalo against the Bills. It'll be Shawn Hochuli and his crew working the game. They've thrown 18.8 flags per game, which is tied for the fifth-most in football.

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NFL referee Shawn Hochuli (83) signals a penalty on the Dallas Cowboys against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn ImagesCharles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Buffalo will serve as a good litmus test as the Bills have been disciplined this season. The Bills have had 27 flags thrown against them, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

The Patriots need to clean up their penalties. They've had more than they should that are preventable regardless of the referee crew, such as lining up offsides on defense and false starts on offense. But as they look to cut down on the total number of flags this week, they'll really need to focus on the details with Hochuli's crew overseeing things.

Patriots penalty breakdown through four games in 2025, per NFLPenalties.com:

Offensive holding: 9 (1)
False start: 7
Defensive pass interference: 3
Defensive holding: 3
Unnecessary Roughness: 2
Illegal block above the waist/block in the back: 2
Defensive offsides: 2 (3)
Illegal shift: 1
Delay of game: 1
Neutral zone infraction: 1
Ineligible man downfield: 1
Facemask: 1
Kickoff out of bounds: 1
Kickoff short of landing zone: 1

*() declined penalties

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the second half at Gillette Stadium. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)
NFLAre the Patriots ready for prime time against the Bills?Jake Seymour
Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) and safety Craig Woodson (31) react after making at tackle against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots add linemen to injury report to start Week 5Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 17: Jahlani Tavai #48 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots could add to linebacker room this weekAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect