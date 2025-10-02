Inside the numbers of the Patriots’ early-season penalty problems

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks with game official during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Penalties have been a noticeable problem for the New England Patriots a month into the 2025 season. Through four weeks the Patriots have had 39 flags thrown against them (11th-most in the NFL), with 35 having been accepted (tied for the third-most in the NFL) per NFLPenalties.com.

However, the Patriots aren't the only team that has been significantly flagged in their games. While they've had 39 flags thrown on them through four weeks, their opponents have also been flagged a combined 39 times.

Those penalty issues haven't followed the Patriots' opponents to other games though. The Dolphins and Raiders are tied for the ninth-fewest flags against through four weeks, the Panthers have had the eighth-fewest, and the Steelers - despite being flagged eight times against the Patriots - are the least-flagged team in the NFL with 20 total flags against.

Meanwhile, the referee crews working the Patriots games have continued to be penalty-happy in their other games. Of the four crews that have worked their games this year, two are currently tied for first (Alex Moore, Week 2 and Ron Torbert, Week 1) in flags per game this year. Their other crews rank fourth (Bill Vinovich, Week 4), and 10th (Clete Blakeman, Week 3).

Players do know which crews are more stingy and which aren't going into a game, and also should know to adjust in-game when they see how a game is being called. So this isn't to absolve the Patriots of their penalty issues, but they have had multiple eagle-eyed crews to start the season.

For fans, there's also the watchability element of a flag-happy crew. It's more stoppages, less pace in the game. That's certainly been the case at times in Patriots game this year.

That trend very well could continue this Sunday night in Buffalo against the Bills. It'll be Shawn Hochuli and his crew working the game. They've thrown 18.8 flags per game, which is tied for the fifth-most in football.

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Buffalo will serve as a good litmus test as the Bills have been disciplined this season. The Bills have had 27 flags thrown against them, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

The Patriots need to clean up their penalties. They've had more than they should that are preventable regardless of the referee crew, such as lining up offsides on defense and false starts on offense. But as they look to cut down on the total number of flags this week, they'll really need to focus on the details with Hochuli's crew overseeing things.

Patriots penalty breakdown through four games in 2025, per NFLPenalties.com:

Offensive holding: 9 (1)

False start: 7

Defensive pass interference: 3

Defensive holding: 3

Unnecessary Roughness: 2

Illegal block above the waist/block in the back: 2

Defensive offsides: 2 (3)

Illegal shift: 1

Delay of game: 1

Neutral zone infraction: 1

Ineligible man downfield: 1

Facemask: 1

Kickoff out of bounds: 1

Kickoff short of landing zone: 1