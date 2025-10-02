Bruins make more cuts from training camp roster

Feb 14, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Bruins logo during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center.

Don Sweeney and the Bruins are taking things slower than most when it comes to their training camp roster. And the latest drip out of Boston camp has come with four more players cut from Boston's NHL camp ahead of Thursday's preseason tilt in Washington.

Up front, the Bruins confirmed that forwards Dalton Bancroft, John Farinacci, and Dans Locmelis have been sent down to P-Bruins camp.

Bancroft's big outing came in last weekend's preseason win over the Flyers, with two goals (including a power-play strike), in the second period of the Black and Gold's victory.

Signed out of Cornell as a college free agent last spring, Bancroft put up one goal in five appearances with AHL Providence last season.

Farinacci, meanwhile, will report back to the minors for a third straight season in Providence after making just one appearance this preseason. A former captain at Harvard, Farinacci has scored 22 goals and 76 points in 129 AHL games over the last two seasons, and scored in his NHL debut with the Big B's last season, and could be in line for another call-up should the Bruins have any injuries on their fourth line this season.

And in the case of Locmelis, who is one of the most intriguing prospects in the pipeline, the first full season of pro hockey will begin in the minors.

A standout at every level, Locmelis jumped to the AHL after leaving UMass, and finished his season with three goals and 12 points in six games for the Baby B's before he posted four goals and six points in seven games for Latvia at the World Championships.