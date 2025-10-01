Red Sox, Yankees announce lineups for Game 2
Boston is staying the course, while New York is adjusting to a lefty-heavy lineup against Brayan Bello.
The Red Sox and Yankees have released their batting lineups for what will be a do-or-die Game 2 for the home team Wednesday night. Boston is not getting cute, as Alex Cora will deploy the same exact batting order as Game 1. The Yankees are starting another lefty with Carlos Rodon on the mound, so the Red Sox are staying righty-heavy. Dangerous lefties like Wilyer Abreu, Nathaniel Lowe, and Masataka Yoshida are again on the bench for possible pinch-hitting duties. Here's the full Red Sox Game 2 lineup:
DH Rob Refsnyder
SS Trevor Story
3B Alex Bregman
1B Romy Gonzalez
C Carlos Narvaez
RF Adam Eaton
LF Jarren Duran
CF Ceddanne Rafaela
2B Nick Sogard
With Boston switching to a right-handed start in Brayan Bello, the Yankees have leaned more in the direction of left-handed hitters, a welcome development for them in their short-porched home ballpark. First baseman Ben Rice, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., and third baseman Ryan McMahon are the notable lefty additions to the batting order.
Here's the full Yankees Game 2 lineup, as announced by the team:
CF Trent Grisham
RF Aaron Judge
LF Cody Bellinger
1B Ben Rice
DH Giancarlo Stanton
2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
C Austin Wells
SS Anthony Volpe
3B Ryan McMahon
The Red Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead with a 3-1 victory in Game 1 Tuesday night, powered by Garrett Crochet's dominant start and Yoshida's late-inning heroics. Game 2 is set for a 6:08 p.m. EST start.
