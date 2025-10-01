Red Sox, Yankees announce lineups for Game 2

The Red Sox and Yankees have released their batting lineups for what will be a do-or-die Game 2 for the home team Wednesday night. Boston is not getting cute, as Alex Cora will deploy the same exact batting order as Game 1. The Yankees are starting another lefty with Carlos Rodon on the mound, so the Red Sox are staying righty-heavy. Dangerous lefties like Wilyer Abreu, Nathaniel Lowe, and Masataka Yoshida are again on the bench for possible pinch-hitting duties. Here's the full Red Sox Game 2 lineup: