Red Sox, Yankees announce lineups for Game 2

Boston is staying the course, while New York is adjusting to a lefty-heavy lineup against Brayan Bello.

Matt Dolloff
Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox hits an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2025. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox hits an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2025. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Red Sox and Yankees have released their batting lineups for what will be a do-or-die Game 2 for the home team Wednesday night. Boston is not getting cute, as Alex Cora will deploy the same exact batting order as Game 1. The Yankees are starting another lefty with Carlos Rodon on the mound, so the Red Sox are staying righty-heavy. Dangerous lefties like Wilyer Abreu, Nathaniel Lowe, and Masataka Yoshida are again on the bench for possible pinch-hitting duties. Here's the full Red Sox Game 2 lineup:

DH Rob Refsnyder
SS Trevor Story
3B Alex Bregman
1B Romy Gonzalez
C Carlos Narvaez
RF Adam Eaton
LF Jarren Duran
CF Ceddanne Rafaela
2B Nick Sogard

With Boston switching to a right-handed start in Brayan Bello, the Yankees have leaned more in the direction of left-handed hitters, a welcome development for them in their short-porched home ballpark. First baseman Ben Rice, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., and third baseman Ryan McMahon are the notable lefty additions to the batting order.

Here's the full Yankees Game 2 lineup, as announced by the team:

CF Trent Grisham
RF Aaron Judge
LF Cody Bellinger
1B Ben Rice
DH Giancarlo Stanton
2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
C Austin Wells
SS Anthony Volpe
3B Ryan McMahon

The Red Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead with a 3-1 victory in Game 1 Tuesday night, powered by Garrett Crochet's dominant start and Yoshida's late-inning heroics. Game 2 is set for a 6:08 p.m. EST start.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
