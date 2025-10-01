LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox bullpen leaks late as Yankees take Game 2

Boston couldn’t overcome multiple deficits, as New York held on late to force a decisive Game 3.

Matt Dolloff
Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees dives into home plate to score a go-ahead run during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 1, 2025. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees dives into home plate to score a go-ahead run during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 1, 2025. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are tied 1-1 in the American League Wild Card series, as Austin Wells delivered a clutch eighth-inning RBI single that proved to be the game-winner for the pinstripes. Game 3 will now take place Thursday night.

Both teams struck early. The Yankees started hot against Red Sox starter Brayan Bello in the first inning, when first baseman Ben Rice rocketed the first pitch he saw into the right field seats for a two-run home run to make it 2-0. The Red Sox answered in the top of the third, as shortstop Trevor Story knocked a two-run single to center field to tie it 2-2.

After two of the first three batters in the third inning reached base, Cora made the decisive move to pull Bello after just 2 1/3 innings. Lefty Justin Slaten entered the game and retired five in a row to get the Red Sox through four innings with the game still tied.

Rodon logged a 1-2-3 fifth inning, which set up the Yankees to retake the lead in the bottom frame. MVP candidate Aaron Judge delivered with a hard line drive toward Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran, who nearly made the catch but lost the ball out of his glove. The play was initially scored as a hit for Judge, who drove in the go-ahead run to make it 3-2.

But Story promptly came through again for Boston in the following inning. Sitting on a fastball over the plate in a 2-0 count, Story got one right in his wheelhouse and turned on it, depositing the ball over the left field wall to tie the game again at 3-3.

The Red Sox bullpen managed to stitch together 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball after Bello's exit, but Garrett Whitlock couldn't quite make it through the eighth inning. Jazz Chisholm Jr. drew a walk, then came all the way around from first base to score on Wells' line drive to right field, making it 4-3 Yankees. Yanks righty David Bednar slammed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the save.

Now, the Wild Card Series will come down to a decisive Game 3 at Yankee Stadium Thursday. The Yankees have named Cam Schlittler their starting pitcher. (UPDATE: Cora confirmed that Red Sox rookie Connelly Early will start Game 3.)

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
