Red Sox beat Yankees, conjure early 2000s vibes

"Red Sox beat Yankees" wasn't a phrase uttered in the postseason in the last century. It's become commonplace in this century.

The Boston Red Sox won a nailbiter of a Game 1 in the Bronx on Monday night. Garrett Crochet was dominant, the Sox role players played their roles, and Aaron Boone botched his bullpen. Now the hometown team is a win away from advancing out of the Wild Card round.

I had Boone on the brain last night, but not the 2025 Yankee-managing version. All I could think of was Boone breaking Boston hearts as a Yankee player back in Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS last night when Red Sox manager Alex Cora went to the bullpen in the 8th inning.

Cora skipping every arm in the pen to go straight to closer Aroldis Chapman was a head-scratcher of a move. Much like Grady Little leaving Pedro Martinez in too long back in October of '03. But where Little failed, Cora succeeded. Despite a little 9th inning drama.