Patriots could add to linebacker room this week

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 17: Jahlani Tavai #48 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Because he started the season on IR, New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai had to miss the first four weeks of the season. As Week 5 begins, Tavai is now eligible to be activated.

It sounds like the Patriots will begin that process this week. Head coach Mike Vrabel shared an update on Tavai's status during his Wednesday press conference...

"I expect him to practice," Vrabel said. "I don't have an update on the game, but he will return to practice."

Tavai's return to practice starts the clock for the Patriots to officially activate him from IR. The team has 21 days to add him to the active roster, or he'll revert to IR and remain there for the rest of the season. So while Tavai's return to practice could open the door for him to play this week, the Patriots also have some time to assess his status if he's not cleared right away.

Injuries were an issue for Tavai throughout the spring and summer. He suffered a calf injury during OTAs that kept him off the field for minicamp, and then another reportedly similar injury a few days into training camp that has held him out since.

During the brief time he was on the field in training camp prior to his injuries, Tavai looked to have an involved role in the Patriots' defense. Now, his return comes as that spot is in flux - Christian Elliss was benched in-game the last two weeks, both times replaced by Jack Gibbens.

If Tavai is going to return this week, the Patriots would not need to make a corresponding move. The team has had an open roster spot since releasing cornerback D.J. James prior to Week 1.