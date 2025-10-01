LISTEN LIVE

Patriots add two more offensive linemen to practice squad

The New England Patriots began Week 5 by signing two offensive linemen to their practice squad.

Alex Barth

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kendall Blanton (80) and offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (60) block against the Cleveland Browns during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots began the week by adding more offensive line depth to their practice squad. On Tuesday, the team announced the signings of tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and guard Andrew Rupcich.

For Gutierrez, 27, this is his second stint with the Patriots. He was briefly on the team's practice squad in 2022 as a rookie.

Overall Gutierrez has spent time with seven teams (including multiple stints with the Raiders, 49ers, and Browns) over the last three-plus years, appearing in two games with the Josh McDaniels-coached Raiders in 2022. He was with the 49ers and Browns this summer.

Rupcich, 26, also has ties to this coaching staff. He was signed as a UDFA out of NAIA Culver-Stockton by the Mike Vrabel-coached Tennessee Titans in 2022, and spent three plus years with the team. He's appeared in 12 NFL games, making two starts in 2023. The Titans had him on their practice squad to start the year, but released him last week.

In order to make room on the practice squad, the Patriots released offensive lineman Jack Conley and defensive lineman Fabien Lovett. Conley was with the team in camp as a UDFA out of Boston College. He was initially released then brought back on the practice squad in mid-September. Lovett spent training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, then was signed by the Patriots after roster cuts.

With these moves, the Patriots' practice squad is once again full. The team still has an open spot on the 53-man roster. They could fill that as soon as this week, with linebacker Jahlani Tavai now eligible to come off of IR.

