Patriots add linemen to injury report to start Week 5

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) and safety Craig Woodson (31) react after making at tackle against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

As the New England Patriots get ready to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, they're dealing with new injuries in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The Patriots added multiple linemen to their injury report on Wednesday - the first of Week 5.

We'll start on defense. The Patriots were without pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (knee), who was one of two non-participants along with safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring). In addition, defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) is on the injury report for the first time this year - he was limited. Fellow defensive tackle Christian Barmore (non-injury related/other) was also limited.

On offense, left tackle Will Campbell (shoulder) is now on the report, as is guard Mike Onwenu (shoulder). Both may be dealing with more minor injuries though, as both were full participants. Guard Jared Wilson (ankle/knee) was limited, after missing last weeks game.

Also appearing on the Patriots' injury report for the first time this year is Jahlani Tavai (calf). Tavai returned to practice on Wednesday after starting the season on IR.