Marcus Jones gets league recognition after historic performance

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anybody who watched this week’s New England Patriots game, but Marcus Jones has been named this week’s AFC Special Teams Player…

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots rushes for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anybody who watched this week’s New England Patriots game, but Marcus Jones has been named this week’s AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday. 

This award comes after Jones had perhaps the greatest punt return game in Patriots franchise history. He set a new franchise record with 167 yards, doing so with one fewer return than the previous record-holder (Mike Haynes had 156 yards on four returns in a 1976 game against the Buffalo Bills). 

The highlight of the game for Jones was an 87-yard punt return touchdown. That was the Patriots’ first score of the day, and was a major momentum change in this game, a 42-13 win. It was the second career punt return touchdown for Jones, and the first since his rookie year in 2022.

That wasn’t all Jones did though. He also had a 61-yard return later in the first half, stopped only by shoestring tackle by the punter. That return also set up a touchdown. 

On top of that, Jones had a third return. Usually a 19-yard return is a notable play, but coming later in a blowout after those two big returns, it became more of a footnote. 

This is Jones’ second time winning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. He’d previously won it the last time he returned a punt for a touchdown in 2022. 

Jones is the second Patriots player to win Special Teams Player of the Week this year. Antonio Gibson also won the award after his kick return touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Between Jones and Gibson, the Patriots are the only team in the NFL so far this season with both a kickoff return and punt return touchdown. 

It’s also the first time the Patriots have had multiple players win Special Teams Player of the Week in the same season since 2022, when Nick Folk also won the award. 

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
