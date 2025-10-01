Fittingly, the Red Sox season hinges on the kids

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 16: Connelly Early #71 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being taken out of a game against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on September 16, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

For better or worse, the 2025 Boston Red Sox season has been defined by 'the kids.' The organization had hyped up its prospects through multiple bridge years since their last postseason appearance in 2021, with the payoff expected to come this year. Now, they'll call on that influx of youth to save their season.

It started with the 'Big Three' of Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell being headliners in Spring Training. Campbell ended up making the team out of camp, and his highs and lows were a driving story over the first month of the season before he was sent down.

Another key young player was added to the equation in early June, when starting pitcher Kyle Harrison was added to the organization, highlighting the return for Rafael Devers. While the 23-year-old Harrison began his Red Sox career in the minors, Anthony and Mayer were called up to make their debuts around that same time.

The infusion of youth - in particular Anthony - was seemingly a spark plug. With Anthony in the lineup the Red Sox went 44-27, going from a fringe .500 team (they were 32-36 when Anthony was called up) to a team fighting for a division title.

That then flipped in the other direction. First Mayer hurt his wrist, then Anthony his oblique. Without the two top prospects in the lineup for the final month of the season the Red Sox seemed to revert to the team they were before those kids were added - Boston went 11-11 following Anthony's injury on Sept. 2 and went from competing for the AL East crown to backing into the playoff.

However, it was the young pitchers that provided the lift to keep the Red Sox above water down the stretch. First was Payton Tolle, who was the team's top prospect after the 'Big Three' were called up. His debut duel with Pirates superstar Paul Skenes was an encouraging start, but he was mainly used in a relief or opener role after that.

Next up was Connelly Early, who had a quick rise up the Red Sox system after being a fifth-round pick in 2023. He dazzled in his first start with 11 strikeouts in five innings, and ended up with a 2.33 ERA in four starts down the stretch. He was followed by Harrison, who made a true start, was used as an opener, and a relief appearance from Sept. 10 on.

Just like the young bats picked the Red Sox up in-season, it now may be up to the organization's young pitchers to extend their postseason run. As the Red Sox head into a deciding Game 3 with the New York Yankees on Thursday night, all three young pitchers could end up in starring roles after the Sox burned through much of their bullpen in a Game 2 loss.

With Lucas Giolito unavailable due to an elbow injury, Early will get the start manager Alex Cora confirmed on Wednesday night. Early went at least five innings in three of his four starts, throwing at least 80 pitches in each of those appearances. Ideally, the Sox would get similar length out of him in this game, after having to pull Brayan Bello after just 2.1 innings and 28 pitches in Game 2.

That early hook for Bello also means some of the bullpen may be unavailable due to extended work. Garrett Whitlock did most of the work, throwing 47 pitching over 1 2/3 innings. Justin Wilson also threw 1 2/3 innings, and 23 pitches. Steven Matz threw an even inning but his pitch count got up to 24. While the team does have some other arms left, that list doesn't include their most trusted arms short of closer Aroldis Chapman.

Enter the kids. Tolle threw just a third of an inning in seven pitches on Wednesday night, and should be available again. Harrison hasn't pitched yet in this series. With all three having starter backgrounds, they can also provide multi-inning outings - something the Red Sox could really use. All three are also lefties, which could play to the Red Sox advantage as Jazz Chisholm and Ben Rice both played key roles for New York in the Game 2 win, after being out of the lineup for platoon players against lefty Garrett Crochet in Game 1.

It's not that simple though. These will be 22, 23, and 24-year-olds, pitching in a hostile road environment in the biggest game of their lives to date. It'll be just the fifth Major League appearance for Early, who a year ago just wrapped up a season that saw him get a late bump to Double-A after spending most of his time in High-A. He'll be the first ever pitcher to start a winner-take-all playoff game within 30 days of his MLB debut, according to OptaStats.

Then there's Tolle, the other rookie. If he pitches it would be his 10th Major League appearance, only 14 and a half months after the Red Sox drafted him in the second round out of TCU.

In a season that was so focused on the Red Sox youth movement, it's almost fitting that - for better or worse - it could come down to what the kids can do in a big spot. With the 'Big Three' still not with the team the Sox will still need veterans like Trevor Story and Alex Bregman to come up big like they did in Game 1, but much of this game may hinge on what the under-25 Sox can give them on the mound.