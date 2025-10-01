Ex-Pats Report: How did notable former Patriots perform in Week 4?

Across the NFL, the Patriots had multiple former players compete for their new teams. Below is a breakdown of how some ex-Patriots players performed in Week 4.

WR Tyquan Thornton

Tyquan Thornton’s production dramatically dipped Sunday against the Ravens, recording only one catch for 11 yards. But his one reception was a touchdown to start the second half, giving the Chiefs a 17-point lead that held for the duration of the game.

It was the first time Thornton had recorded fewer than two receptions all season, but his touchdown catch marked his third of the season and increased his touchdown-reception streak to three games. Thornton, who spent three seasons with the Patriots, had only two touchdowns — both of which occurred in 2022 — entering this season.

Thornton has emerged as one of Patrick Mahomes’ top pass catchers in Kansas City, posting 10 receptions for 182 receiving yards — tied with tight end Travis Kelce for the team’s second most — to go along with his three touchdowns.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Just behind Thornton for most receiving yards in Kansas City is JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught four passes — one of which was a touchdown — for 36 yards in his squad’s 37-20 win over the Ravens. Smith-Schuster’s touchdown reception occurred during his third offensive series, putting the Chiefs ahead 13-6 with four minutes left in the first half.

Smith-Schuster, who played for the Chiefs for one season before he arrived in New England in 2023, has already nearly surpassed his 2024 stats through three games. His 151 receiving yards are 80 yards shy of his mark a year ago, plus he needs only four receptions to tie his previous total.

The former Steelers second-round pick has the fourth most receiving yards for Kansas City, serving as one of four receivers to accumulate at least 100 receiving yards through the first month of the season.

WR Kendrick Bourne

Kendrick Bourne is off to a slow start during his second stint in San Francisco, finding a reunion with his draft team after the Patriots cut him in August, and it suffered an injury in its wide receiver depth.

Bourne caught only one pass for 17 yards on Sunday, dropping three of his four targets. He is up to four drops — by PFF’s metrics — on the season, tying his total from his previous three years. The 49ers went on to lose 26-21 at home against the Jaguars.

QB Mac Jones

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Mac Jones didn't get a revenge game against his former team, as the 49ers opted to move him to the bench for starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who returned after missing two games with Turf Toe. Jones' return to the bench might be short-lived, however. Purdy’s injury resurfaced Sunday, creating questions about his status for Thursday’s game against the Rams, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

K Parker Romo