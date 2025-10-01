Celtics’ Bill Chisholm talks big-picture arena and WNBA topics

When Wyc Grousbeck and his family announced their intentions to sell their majority stake in the Celtics, speculation quickly followed about the future home for the franchise.

Luckily for Celtics fans who want their team to stay in their historical venue, their new owner feels the same way.

Massachusetts native Bill Chisholm made it clear during his first press conference as the lead governor of the Celtics that he wants to keep his newly acquired franchise on the sacred grounds where they won 18 championships. He even explained the importance of sharing amenities with the Bruins, whose ownership has operated the Garden since the 1970s.

“I don't have a specific point of view on it,” Chisholm said during his press conference. “I have some sort of philosophical perspective on it. So the first thing is, I really like the Boston Garden. Personally, I think that the team and the players — more importantly, the team and the players — really like the Boston Garden, and even equally importantly, the fans really like the Boston Garden. So that's a starting point. Second thing is, I think the Celtics and the Bruins, they belong together. So that's another kind of part of the equation as well.

But the third thing is, we are 100% committed to creating the best fan experience possible, and we'll take a look at it and figure out where that is. But we've got a great thing going right now.”

Lost money has historically haunted previous Celtics ownership groups. They lease TD Garden through Bruins parent company Delaware North, and collect little direct revenue from the venue. That mostly lands in the pockets of the Jacobs family.

With a slew of new monetary punishments for NBA teams that spend above the luxury tax in consecutive seasons, maximizing their financial gains has become even more important.

Perhaps a necessity.

TD Garden (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Currently, the TD Garden is mostly vacant during the summer months — outside of a handful of concerts — once the Celtics and Bruins' postseasons conclude. Another enticing factor for building a new arena could be bringing Boston a WNBA team. The WNBA season occurs during the NBA and NHL’s off-season, serving as a perfect method to fill the arena without many conflicting dates.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever sold out the TD Garden for their game against the Connecticut Sun in July, prompting more serious discussions about a Boston WNBA team. Less than a month after the game, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported Steve Pagliuca — a member of the previous Celtics ownership regime before Chisholm bought the team — led an investment group to buy the Sun, potentially moving them to Boston.

But the WNBA was hesitant about moving the Sun, instead wanting to have an expansion team in Boston rather than a relocation, according to the Globe. No Boston-based group applied for expansion rights during the most recent discussions with the WNBA.

Many logistical challenges stand in the way of Boston receiving its first WNBA team. But for fans who would like to see the dream become a reality, they must place a lot of trust in Chisholm's vision.

At the outset of his tenure, it seems Chisholm wants the same outcome.

“First of all, I think Boston should have a team,” Chisholm said. “I mean, this is, like I said earlier, the best sports city in the country, and this is the birthplace of basketball, so we should have a team.