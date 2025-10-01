Are the Patriots a playoff team? They could be this season

Putting forth the query "are the Patriots a playoff team?" at the one-quarter mark of the 2025 season could be called a wild move. But it's not.

Revisiting everyone's preseason win total takes, which ranged from 5 wins to a lofty 11, we sit here in early October with a Patriots team that's 2-2. That would make for an easy argument that the Pats could finish a game over .500 on the season. And that's the point.

Currently, the Patriots are the second-best team in the AFC East. They beat their division rival Dolphins, who just beat up on the winless Jets. Neither of those teams seem to be going anywhere this season. The Pats, on the other hand, have potential.

Are the Patriots a Playoff Team?

New England shuffles off to Buffalo for a Week 5 matchup against the AFC East-leading Bills, a perennial Super Bowl contender as of late. After that? It's a parade of loser teams and a chance for the Patriots to rack up enough wins to put them in the playoff picture come December.