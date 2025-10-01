Another future Patriots opponent has changed quarterbacks

The Browns named rookie Dillon Gabriel their starting quarterback for their game against the Vikings in London, benching veteran Joe Flacco, while rookie Shedeur Sanders remains as a reserve option at the position.

Cleveland will be traveling to New England for a 1 p.m. EST game against the Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 26.

Sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with a 1-3 record, the Browns are in desperate need of momentum if they are to limit the damage their poor start has caused to their season. Their only win this season was a fourth-quarter comeback against Green Bay, where they scored 13 unanswered points for a 13-10 win over the Packers. It’s unlikely Gabriel will dramatically change the franchise's 2025 projection as a mid-season rookie starter, but it could be perceived as the right decision for future years — especially if Gabriel plays well.

Gabriel was instrumental in Oregon’s success in 2024, leading it to the College Football Playoff and winning the Big Ten in its first season in its new conference. Gabriel, who transferred to Eugene from Oklahoma with a prior stop at UCF, threw for 18,722 yards — second most in FBS history — and 155 passing touchdowns — tied for the most in FBS — during his six-season career. The Ducks struggled against eventual National Champions Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, where Gabriel completed 29 of his 41 passes for 299 yards with two passing touchdowns. Yet Oregon still lost 41-21 due to a slow first half.

Cleveland drafted Gabriel in the third round of the NFL Draft before it drafted Sanders in the fifth round. Sanders received preseason game snaps as the team’s third quarterback, failing to garner more reps as the regular season grew closer. Now with Flacco out of the starting job, Sanders will fall to the third signal-caller on the depth chart. Sanders held a press conference at his locker on Wednesday, but he did not say a word. He instead mouthed his response like a mime.

The Ravens and Eagles were reportedly interested in drafting Sanders — the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — in the draft, but they were met by disagreements from Shedeur, who expressed his desire to avoid playing for the Ravens or Eagles. It led to Baltimore passing on the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year before he landed in Cleveland. Coincidentally, the Ravens are looking for another quarterback after superstar Lamar Jackson was marked as unlikely for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.