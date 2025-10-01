LISTEN LIVE

Alex Bregman makes Red Sox look big stage-ready in Game 1 performance

Bregman was brought in for this moment, and the third baseman delivered. Is this year different for Boston?

Matt Dolloff
Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2025.
The Boston Red Sox didn't need the run that Alex Bregman drove in before they closed out a Game 1 win over the New York Yankees, by the time they recorded the final out. But they're called "insurance runs" for a reason.

And at that, an insurance run in the ninth inning of a postseason game at Yankee Stadium carries a much higher premium than it does on a nondescript June night at Fenway Park. So for Bregman to line an RBI double to the left field wall, to extend the Red Sox lead to 3-1, was an indication that these Red Sox just might be ready for a bigger stage.

The club's collective lack of October experience could eventually be their undoing, as the Tigers and Guardians have the edge in that department in the AL, and they're all well behind the iron of the National League. But the presence of Bregman -- and for that matter, closer Aroldis Chapman, despite the veteran making his save as difficult as possible -- signify the potential for something different this year.

It's important for these guys to show poise, and ideally transfer it to their teammates. Bregman sure seemed to do that.

"I thought it was great," Bregman said. "Nobody tried to do too much. Everybody stayed within themselves, tried to just compete and be in the moment and play their game. I think everyone trusted their own abilities and what we talked about before the game, and I think the guys did a good job of that."

The insurance run did have a domino effect. Without it, it's a one-run lead for the Red Sox, and the Yankees can play more small-ball to scratch across the tying run against Chapman. A pinch-runner could have been on the bases instead of Paul Goldschmidt, who was unable to score from second base on the Yankees' third straight hit in the inning.

Bregman wasn't the only one to step up on the big stage in big moments, as Masataka Yoshida was the real hero with a two-run single that brought the Red Sox from down 1-0 to up 2-1. Trevor Story reached base and stole second to set up Bregman to drive in the insurance run. Starter Garrett Crochet allowed a second-inning home run to Anthony Volpe then retired 17 Yankees in a row en route to 7 2/3 dominant innings. Chapman was vintage -- in the sense that he loaded the bases before retiring three in a row, finishing the game with a strikeout of Trent Grisham.

There were several signs that this version of the Red Sox could be poised for their first real postseason run since 2021. They're more than just happy to be there.

And Bregman would be a huge part of the transformation.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
