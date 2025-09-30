Sports Hub Underground: How do the Bruins look so far?
Matt & Ty return with a new episode focusing mainly on how the Bruins in the preseason so far, with the regular season fast approaching.
Matt & Ty return with a new episode focusing mainly on how the Bruins have performed in the preseason so far, with the regular season fast approaching. They get into some wild banter about movies, comedy, and general nonsense to start the program, so do note the timestamps...
20:29 -- Bruins preseason reactions
32:48 -- How the Bruins' coaching staff can get the most out of the team
48:26 -- Concerns about the Bruins' young players, and a possible trade for one
55:26 -- David Pastrnak thoughts
58:53 -- League thoughts, including recent comments by Brad Marchand and expectations for other teams this season
1:05:35 -- Jeremy Swayman talk to close things out
Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts: