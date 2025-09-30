LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: How do the Bruins look so far?

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) stops a shot by Philadelphia Flyers center Denver Barkey (52) during a shootout at TD Garden. (Eric Canha-Imagn Images)
Matt & Ty return with a new episode focusing mainly on how the Bruins have performed in the preseason so far, with the regular season fast approaching. They get into some wild banter about movies, comedy, and general nonsense to start the program, so do note the timestamps...

20:29 -- Bruins preseason reactions

32:48 -- How the Bruins' coaching staff can get the most out of the team

48:26 -- Concerns about the Bruins' young players, and a possible trade for one

55:26 -- David Pastrnak thoughts

58:53 -- League thoughts, including recent comments by Brad Marchand and expectations for other teams this season

1:05:35 -- Jeremy Swayman talk to close things out

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
