Red Sox announce wild card round roster

The Red Sox have their roster for their wild card series against the Yankees.

Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MA – APRIL 10: Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox applauds in the dugout during the 10th inning of a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on April 10, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has settled on the 26-man roster that he'll bring to New York for a wild card round with the Yankees.

And though the roster didn't come with many surprises, it did come with some subtle injury updates, with some notable Red Sox left off the roster for the potential three-game set at Yankee Stadium.

In addition to being without starter Lucas Giolito for this series, the Red Sox have left pitchers Brennan Bernardino and Dustin May off the roster for this series.

May's exclusion from the roster is hardly a surprise given the struggles he had on the mound in Boston (he may have been left off the roster even if healthy), but there seemed to be a slight hope that Bernardino (a career-best 3.14 ERA and .205 batting average against in 55 games this season) could've been an option for the club.

And their absences will keep all of the young arms on the Boston roster on the club's playoff roster, with Connelly Early, Kyle Harrison, and Payton Tolle all making the 26-man roster for this series.

The full roster for Cora's club goes as follows...

Catchers: Carlos Narvaez, Connor Wong.

Infielders: Alex Bregman, David Hamilton, Nathaniel Lowe, and Trevor Story. 

Red Sox playoff odds: Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox smiles as he is greeted at the dugout after his home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on September 13, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13: Alex Bregman #2 of the Red Sox smiles as he is greeted at the dugout after his home run against the Yankees. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Outfielders: Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Ceddane Rafaela, Rob Refsnyder, and Masataka Yoshida. 

Utility players: Nate Eaton, Romy Gonzalez, and Nick Sogard. 

Pitchers: Brayan Bello, Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Crochet, Early, Harrison, Zack Kelly, Steven Matz, Justin Slaten, Tolle, Greg Weissert, Garrett Whitlock, and Justin Wilson. 

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
