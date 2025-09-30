Red Sox announce lineup for Game 1 of Wild Card series
The Red Sox posted their batting order ahead of their first game against the Yankees in a best-of-three Wild Card series.
The Red Sox announced their lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the Yankees. They will use seven right-handed hitters in their batting order before Jarren Duran — the only lefty in the lineup — steps to the plate as the eighth hitter. Nick Sogard, a switch-hitter, will bat at the nine hole. Ace pitcher Garret Crochet will get the starting nod for the Red Sox.
Boston is facing southpaw Max Fried, who has pitched five games against Boston throughout his career. In 30.1 innings pitched, he has a 2.37 ERA, 40 strikeouts and allowed 10 walks. His lasting outing culminated with a 5-3 win over the Red Sox on Sept. 13. He was previously 0-2 against the Red Sox in 2025.
Below is each team's lineup for Game 1:
Boston
1. Rob Refsnyder, DH
2. Trevor Story, SS
3. Alex Bregman, 3B
4. Romy Gonzalez, 1B
5. Carlos Narváez, C
6. Nate Eaton, RF
7. Jarren Duran, LF
8. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
9. Nick Sogard, 2B
New York
1. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
2. Aaron Judge, RF
3. Cody Bellinger, LF
4. Giancarlo Stanton, DH
5. Amed Rosario, 2B
6. Trent Grisham, CF
7. Anthony Volpe, SS
8. Austin Wells, C
9. José Caballero, 3B