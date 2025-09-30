Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock a month into the season

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8), tight end Hunter Henry (85), and wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) react after a play against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

With their 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Patriots are a .500 team a month into the season. This is the first time the Patriots have been .500 or better at the end of September since 2020, when they started 2-1 (and eventually 2-2 before their bye week).

Even with a big divisional primetime matchup against the Buffalo Bills up next, more fans seem focused on the big picture state of the roster. That'll be the theme for most of the questions as we get going with this week's Patriots Mailbag...

Douglas did have a great camp, and he has a skillset that has traditionally translated well to Josh McDaniels' offense. However, that role is heavily reliant on chemistry with the quarterback and it just doesn't look like him and Maye are on the same page right now. If they can get there, there's still plenty of potential. But with his playing time dipping and Stefon Diggs succeeding in an expanded role, Douglas may not have a ton of in-game chances to grow for the time being.

Last year Elliss was in a more specialized role, and wasn't asked to do as much. He was mainly played on third downs, covering running backs. He started this year in a more feature role in the defense, doing more covering tight ends as well as playing the run on early downs. That's exposed some weaknesses in his game.

Elliss has now been benched mid-game two weeks in a row, and both times the defense improved once he came off the field. That doesn't bode well for his starting job, and with Jahlani Tavai now eligible to return off IR the team has even more options at running back.

That being said, I don't think his roster spot is in jeopardy for this year. For one, he plays a key special teams role. He also may look better as more of a situational player on defense, not playing as many snaps but still being on the field in situations that more suit his skill set.

To me, part of the reason White hasn't been much of a factor this year is he's buried on the depth chart. He hasn't had a ton of chances to make an impact with players ahead of him both on the edge (Harold Landry, K'Lavon Chaisson, Anfernee Jennings) and on the interior (Christian Barmore, Milton Williams, Khyiris Tonga).

White did get more of a chance this past week, playing 42 snaps - which matched his total from the first three weeks combined. He recorded three pressures and a run stop.

Through four weeks it still looks like the team is trying to figure out whether White or Jennings is the better fit as the third edge rusher, although that could also be something that changes game-to-game based on the matchup. I do wonder if he's have more success rushing from the interior like he has in the past, but there's too many players playing too well in those roles right now to add him to the rotation.

For one thing, it's all relative. The offense has more talent than it did last year, but there's still a ways to go to be among the top units in the league. Diggs has been a solid addition for the Patriots, but it makes more than one wide receiver to build an offense.

Plus, Diggs' represents more of a bridge as the top wide receiver than a long-term answer. He'll be 32 in November, and has minimal guaranteed money on his contract after this year. He has a chance to help Drake Maye and the offense right now, but the team also should be looking to add a coverage-dictating wide receiver who can grow with Maye and the offense into his second contract and beyond (think Burrow-Chase, etc).

So basically, it's more of a big-picture take than an immediate assessment. I can't speak for everybody making the claim mentioned in the question, but that's how I feel.

On Tuesday morning, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he doesn't question Brown's desire to remain in Philly. So for now it looks like, no, he hasn't asked out.

If he does, the Patriots will absolutely be a team to watch. Not only have they been active in the wide receiver market in recent years, but Mike Vrabel drafted and coached Brown in Tennessee. The two have spoken highly of each other in the past, even after the Titans traded Brown to the Eagles in 2022.

As for what it would cost? Over the past few years the price of those star wide receivers in a dispute has generally been a second-round pick, plus additional picks (ex. D.K. Metcalf to the Steelers, Stefon Diggs to the Texans, reported Brandon Aiyuk to the Patriots offer).

The Patriots beating the Bills in Buffalo this Sunday would be a significant upset, but not improbable. Last year the Patriots went up to Highmark Stadium and jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, before ultimately losing 24-21. That was one of Maye's better games of the season, as he went 22-of-36 for 261 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Now with more experience and a better team around him, can Maye build on that performance? My expectation is he does, but the Bills still come out on top in a game that's closer than people expect.