Celtics officially announce 2025 training camp roster

The C’s released their full group for camp ahead of the 2025-26 season. Here’s a look at each position group.

The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden.
The Boston Celtics officially announced their full 21-man roster for training camp, as they begin their preparation for the 2025-26 season. Here's a look at each positional group as the C's get to work at the Auerbach Center.

Guards (6)

Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Anfernee Simons
Wendell Moore Jr.
Baylor Scheierman*
Max Shulga

The backcourt remains the strength of the team, as Derrick White and Payton Pritchard both project as starters and top-3 scoring options. Anfernee Simons, meanwhile, is still in Boston despite rampant trade rumors, amid reports that the Celtics want to continue to shed payroll.

After Simons, there's a drop-off, so depth will be a concern. But 2024 first-round pick Baylor Scheierman has a real opportunity to emerge as a shooting threat for the C's. He'll need to improve his overall efficiency, however, as Scheierman shot just 35.5% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range in his sophomore season.

Rookie Max Shulga is on a two-way contract and will likely develop in the G League, while fifth-year pro Wendell Moore Jr. can provide scoring around the basket (career 56.9% shooter on 2-pointers).

* Note: Baylor Scheierman is officially listed as a guard/forward.

Forwards (12)

Jaylen Brown
Chris Boucher
Xavier Tillman Sr.^
Sam Hauser
Luka Garza
Josh Minott
Ron Harper Jr.
Kendall Brown
R.J. Luis Jr.
Jordan Walsh
Jalen Bridges
Hugo Gonzalez

It's worth noting that Jayson Tatum is officially listed on the Celtics training camp roster, which makes this a 21-man list instead of 20. But he's still expected to miss the season as he recovers from Achilles tendon surgery. Tatum's latest video showed him engaging in light basketball activity, but in all likelihood, it's still a long way away from real action.

So, this will be the best opportunity of Jaylen Brown's career to prove he can be the No. 1 player on a contending team. He should be able to eclipse his career-best scoring average of 26.6 points, while continuing to be a strong source of rebounding and committed defense on the wing.

Chris Boucher and Luka Garza both have the size and length to play center in smaller lineups, while the Celtics will keep leaning on Xavier Tillman Sr. for defense and energy, and on Sam Hauser for sharpshooting from three.

Josh Minott will also compete for minutes as a wing scorer off the bench. The rest feel like long shots to make the team, let alone play appreciable minutes. This could be a make-or-break season in Boston for third-year pro Jordan Walsh. Rookie Hugo Gonzalez, the team's 2025 first-round pick, will likely be afforded time to develop behind the scenes before playing a significant role on the court.

^ Note: Xavier Tillman Sr. is officially listed as a forward/center.

Centers (2)

Neemias Queta
Amari Williams

This group may feel thin, but that's sort of the reality in the modern NBA. True big men who lock in at center are rarer than they used to be. So, Neemias Queta could find himself playing a new career-high in minutes as the team's safest bet for a big-bodied rim protector. Rookie Amari Williams (6-foot-10) could be accelerated onto the court for the same reason.

Otherwise, expect Tillman, Boucher and Garza to contribute as small-ball centers as well. Of all the departures to replace, Kristaps Porzingis might be the biggest challenge.

Roster Cuts?

The Celtics need to cut their roster down to just 15 players, and they can keep all three of their two-way contracts (Luis Jr., Shulga, Williams). Tatum may take up a spot on the inactive list as long as he's out, unless the Celtics file for a disabled player exception, so technically the C's may only need to cut two players before the end of camp.

So, for the most part, this is the team. It's just a matter of how it all fits together, and who gets the most minutes.

Next: These players are critical to getting value out of the Celtics’ new roster

