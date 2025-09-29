Patriots Week 4 snap counts: Stefon Diggs on the rise

Here are four takeaways from the Patriots’ snap counts from their 42-13 win against the Panthers in Week 4.

— Before the Patriots ran away from the Panthers with a 29-point blowout, they showed signs of how explosive they were going to be. Quarterback Drake Maye uncorked a well-placed pass to receiver Stefon Diggs for a 33-yard completion, contributing to a two-possession lead that the Patriots continued to pile onto throughout the contest.

Given the success of the Patriots' special teams, they recorded only 49 offensive snaps — for comparison, they haven’t had a game with fewer than 60 snaps all season. Given their fewer chances to take the field offensively, snap counts across the Patriots' offense are dramatically lower than in previous weeks. So although Diggs tied his season low with 31 snaps, the star receiver had his highest usage by playing in 63% of offensive snaps, the first time he surpassed 60% all year and a 10% increase compared with his Week 3 total.

Diggs took advantage of those extra reps by recording his most productive day as a Patriot, and perhaps his best game in over two years. The 31-year-old receiver, who tore his ACL less than a year ago, recorded 101 yards and six receptions, both of which were team highs. It was the first time Diggs had eclipsed the century mark for receiving yards since 2023, when he was a member of the Buffalo Bills.

After the game, Diggs said his comfort level with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ playbook was a five out of 10. Even given his self-proclaimed need to continue to learn McDaniels’ style, Sunday was a major step in the right direction for Diggs.

“We need to start making sure that that comfort level continues to increase, continuing to improve,” head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “This is a progress league. We understand that. We have to continue to get better and improve as the season goes on. And we need to make sure that we understand that. We have to be better next week and moving forward than we were last week. So, hopefully going into Buffalo, we can get it to be 60 percent instead of 50 percent.”

— Cornerback Christian Gonzalez made his season debut against the Panthers, returning from a hamstring injury that occurred on July 28. With limited practice time and effectively losing a training camp due to the timetable of his injury, Gonzalez appeared well-conditioned in the game. He played in 49 snaps — the same as fellow starting cornerback Carlton Davis — while allowing for more flexibility at the position. Marcus Jones, who had a record-setting day as a punt returner, recorded 38 snaps after playing 100% of the Patriots’ defensive snaps in consecutive weeks. Third-year cornerback Alex Austin played 19 defensive snaps, failing to recover from a 33-snap drop-off that he experienced against the Steelers.

— Following running back Rhamondre Stevenson’s two fumbles against the Steelers, Vrabel was one of many of the team’s personnel to show his support for the veteran rusher. He explained his team needed production from Stevenson if its offense were to reach its highest potential.

Vrabel backed up his words with action when Stevenson not only recorded the most snaps (28) of any running back but also rushed the ball on the Patriots’ first offensive snap. Stevenson made good on his head coach’s remarks by achieving a team-high in carries (9) and rushing yards (38). Perhaps most importantly, Stevenson’s ball security was much improved by avoiding any fumbles.

Although in the moment, it appeared Vrabel had given Stevenson the nod at starting running back to continue to boost his confidence, the Patriots' first-year head coach denied any such thought process.

“No, not intentional other than that he's our first- and second-down back,” Vrabel said. “He's the best protector. It was good to see him be able to break one there, and if we finish one more guy, (he) probably scores. So, again, we're going to keep practicing ball security with every single player, and there's a lot of really good examples of guys protecting the guy with the ball, which I believe and I know is critical to our success. I think it was just good for us to play a good, clean game overall.”

Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson was just behind Stevenson with seven rushes for 32 yards, including a touchdown, on 15 snaps. Veteran Antonio Gibson compiled six carries, one of which was a touchdown, for 27 yards.