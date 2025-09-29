LISTEN LIVE

NFL flexes time slot of upcoming Patriots game

The New England Patriots’ Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints will now be played at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Alex Barth
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

New England Patriots fans will need to update their schedules. The NFL making a change to the Week 6 slate, as first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Patriots' game against the New Orleans Saints, originally slated for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, will now be a 1 p.m. game. Meanwhile an NFC matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will move into that 4:25 slot.

This change comes as the Saints have come very slow out of the gate. They're 0-4, with the 29th-ranked offense and 27th-ranked defense in the NFL. They'll be hosting a Patriots team that is currently 2-2 after a 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the game moving into that slot pits two of the top teams in the NFC against each other. Both the Niners and Bucs are 3-1 at the time of the change.

That game is one of two CBS has in the late window for Week 6. The other is a non-conference game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. There's only one other game in the late window that week, with the Tennessee Titans visiting the Las Vegas Raiders on FOX.

This was one of four games the Patriots had scheduled outside of the Sunday 1:00 window when the schedule was originally released. The remaining three are this upcoming week's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, a Thursday Night Football matchup against the jets in Week 11, and then Monday Night Football against the New York Giants in Week 13.

